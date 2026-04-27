Taiwan Finds Growing Support in Central and Eastern Europe Amid China's Sanctions

Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo responds to China's export bans on European companies over arms sales, highlighting the island's resilience and shifting alliances in Central and Eastern Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan has found growing support in parts of Central and Eastern Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global alliances.

The island's Defence Minister, Wellington Koo, addressed concerns during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kaohsiung on July 14, 2025, emphasizing Taiwan's resilience amid increasing pressure from China. China's Commerce Ministry recently imposed export bans on seven European companies over arms sales to Taiwan, marking a rare instance of Europe-targeted sanctions related to the island.

While Taiwan primarily relies on the United States for its military equipment, Europe has historically avoided major arms deals with Taipei to prevent provoking Beijing. However, since Russia's aggression in Ukraine, some Central and Eastern European nations have shown greater solidarity with Taiwan, viewing it as a fellow democracy under threat from an authoritarian neighbor. Defence Minister Koo acknowledged China's blacklisting of European firms but downplayed its impact, stating that Taiwan would continue to secure weapons through diversified channels.

This move reflects Beijing's long-standing strategy of isolating Taiwan diplomatically and economically, though Taipei remains determined to strengthen its defenses. The situation highlights the delicate balance between maintaining security partnerships and avoiding escalation with China, a challenge that has become more pronounced in recent years. As tensions persist, Taiwan's ability to navigate these geopolitical pressures will remain a critical test of its resilience and international standing





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