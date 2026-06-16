Taiwan Indigenous Tao People Revive Ancient Sea Route to Philippines in Traditional Canoe Voyage

A group of indigenous Taiwanese Tao people set out in a hand-built wooden canoe from Orchid Island to the Batanes Islands, Philippines, reviving a centuries-dormant maritime route to reconnect with their cultural kin. The 24-hour voyage, part of a government-backed project, involves 60 rowers and support ships, highlighting traditional navigation and the strategic Bashi Channel.

A group of indigenous Taiwan ese Tao people embarked on a historic voyage from Orchid Island to the Batanes Islands in the Philippines on June 15, paddling a traditional hand-built wooden canoe.

The journey revives a maritime route that has been dormant for hundreds of years, aiming to re-establish a deep cultural connection between the Tao of Orchid Island and the indigenous people of Batanes. The 20-seat canoe, named Ovayan or Golden Friendship, was crafted by builders from six communities on Orchid Island as part of a government-backed project. About 60 people are taking turns to row the vessel, with the trip expected to last around 24 hours.

Support ships are accompanying the canoe for safety reasons. Maraos, chairperson of Taiwan's Indigenous Peoples Cultural Foundation and an Orchid Island Tao, stated that the project's goal is to reconnect the long-forgotten sea route, allowing cultures and languages to continue being passed on. Rower Hsieh Hsiu-hsiung, a 61-year-old diving instructor, noted that while modern vessels provide safety, the ancestors likely navigated by the stars and moon.

The Bashi Channel, a strategic waterway connecting the South China Sea to the Pacific, is frequently patrolled by Chinese warships. The voyagers expressed hope that they would not be harassed by foreign warships or vessels during their journey. Orchid Island, located about 50 nautical miles off southeastern Taiwan, is home to the Tao people, who are closely related to the indigenous Batanes communities north of Luzon in the Philippines.

Indigenous groups make up less than three percent of Taiwan's 23 million population. The island is a popular tourist destination but often cut off by poor weather and its remoteness





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Tao People Orchid Island Batanes Islands Traditional Canoe Maritime Route Cultural Reconnection Bashi Channel Indigenous Voyage Taiwan Philippines

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