Taiwan Investigates Ms Huang Nvidia Executive Over Espionage Allegations

Taiwan authorities probe Ms Huang, an Megaspeed executive linked to Nvidia, for alleged espionage. Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang revokes her permit as national security units review entry procedures.

Taiwan’s national security units have launched a comprehensive investigation into Ms Huang, a former top executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, following allegations of espionage linked to Beijing. The inquiry focuses on her eight entries into Taiwan using a Hong Kong passport between 2024 and 2025, a period that coincides with intense geopolitical scrutiny of advanced semiconductor technology and artificial intelligence supply chains.

Immigration Review and Permit Revocation

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Horng-en confirmed on November 11 that authorities possess complete records of Ms Huang’s movements, including all relevant entry and exit data. This admission comes as the island’s Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang addressed the press regarding the seriousness of the security breach and the immediate administrative response to the situation.

Also read Nvidia Investigates CEO Jensen Huang Over Foreign Spying Claims Involving Alice Huang and Singapore Export Controls

Minister Liu Shyh-fang stated that if officials had known Ms Huang was a spy, they certainly would not have allowed her to enter Taiwan. She emphasized that the investigation will trigger a thorough review of current protocols, specifically targeting pre-screening processes, interim spot checks, and post-visit measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As a direct consequence of the investigation, Ms Huang’s permit has been officially revoked. Minister Liu Shyh-fang noted that this revocation makes it impossible for her to enter Taiwan again, marking a definitive end to her legal status on the island. This action underscores Taiwan’s commitment to safeguarding its technological infrastructure from external intelligence threats.

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Connection to Nvidia and US Intelligence

The suspicion surrounding Ms Huang intensified after she was photographed in Taipei in May 2025 with Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia. The two were seen attending a dinner at a Chinese restaurant during the Computex tech conference, a high-profile event that attracts global technology leaders and investors.

Concerns regarding the relationship between Ms Huang and Jensen Huang stem from broader national security issues in the United States. According to reports from US intelligence agencies, Ms Huang allegedly targeted Jensen Huang, one of the most influential figures in the artificial intelligence sector and among the wealthiest individuals globally.

Jensen Huang is also a prominent figure in Big Tech and maintains close ties to US President Donald Trump. US authorities began investigating Ms Huang after suspicions arose that she was smuggling Nvidia’s advanced chips to China. This investigation led to the determination that she was acting as an intelligence asset sending information to Beijing, a claim that Beijing has firmly denied.

Political Fallout and Future Implications

The revelation that President Donald Trump was informed of Ms Huang’s suspected espionage but chose not to act on it has added a layer of political complexity to the case. This decision has raised questions about the intersection of corporate interests, national security, and high-level political oversight in the handling of sensitive technological intelligence.

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Taiwan’s interior minister Liu Shyh-fang has assured the public that the island’s security units are actively engaged in reviewing the matter. The investigation aims to determine the full extent of Ms Huang’s activities and whether other security vulnerabilities exist within the current immigration and screening systems.

As the investigation proceeds, Taiwan is expected to implement stricter verification procedures for high-profile foreign visitors, particularly those associated with critical technology firms like Nvidia. The case highlights the increasing risks faced by semiconductor supply chains and the measures countries are taking to protect their technological sovereignty against espionage allegations.