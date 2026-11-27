Taiwan voters head to polls on Nov 28 for 11,051 local posts. The Taipei mayoral race between Chiang Wan-an and Shen Puma could reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Taiwanese voters will cast their ballots on November 28 to select 11,051 local officials, marking a significant midterm test for President Lai Ching-te and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. The outcome of these polls is expected to reshape the island's political balance, particularly in the contested races for Taipei and New Taipei, which are currently too close to call. The Kuomintang currently controls 15 of the 22 local governments, but the opposition DPP holds five, with independents managing the remaining two.

Taipei Mayoral Contest Defines Political Stakes

The race for Taipei Mayor features incumbent Kuomintang candidate Chiang Wan-an facing a strong challenge from DPP lawmaker Shen Puma. Shen has ridden a wave of unexpected support, turning a traditionally blue stronghold into a toss-up that could break the long-held orthodoxy that northern Taiwan votes for the KMT. This dynamic contest highlights the intense pressure the opposition party faces to maintain its local grip while the ruling party seeks to expand its influence. The post of Taipei mayor is widely viewed as a crucial springboard for a future presidential bid, making this local election a high-stakes national event.

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Midterm Evaluation of President Lai Ching-te

Although President Lai Ching-te is not on the ballot, the November 28 elections serve as a direct gauge of voter support for his administration after a decade of DPP power. Lai won the 2024 presidential election, succeeding his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen, and marks the first time the DPP has held the presidency for ten years since direct elections began in 1996. Analysts view these results as a critical assessment of Lai's performance, which will influence who he faces in the 2028 presidential race. A poor showing for the DPP could signal voter fatigue or dissatisfaction with the current central government's direction.

Municipal Issues Drive Voter Engagement

Voters are focusing heavily on immediate municipal concerns rather than national politics, including urban renewal, transport, school lunches, food safety, and pest control. In central Taipei's Zhongshan district, residents like a 55-year-old housewife emphasize the need for urban renewal in old residential areas with 40-50 year old apartments. The elections, known as the nine-in-one elections, allow voters to choose nine types of public officials, ranging from mayors and city councillors to village heads. Voters will cast multiple ballots for posts such as mayor, city councillor, and borough chief, reflecting the deep local nature of the contest.

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Internal Divisions Threaten Kuomintang Strategy

The Kuomintang faces internal scrutiny as it attempts to translate its considerable local organizational strength into broader political support. Simona Alba Grano, Head of Research Area China-Taiwan Relations at the University of Zurich, notes that a disappointing result could intensify internal divisions and raise questions about party chairman Cheng Li-wun's leadership. Her approach towards Beijing is under particular scrutiny, as the party risks losing its crucial edge in local politics. Qi Dongtao, a senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore, stated that losing even one seat in Taipei or New Taipei would be considered a setback, with losing both viewed as a major failure.

Shift in the Six Special Municipalities

Out of the 22 key leadership races, the six special municipalities are the most consequential for the future of the island. The DPP currently holds Tainan and Kaohsiung in the south, while the KMT controls Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Taichung. Four of the incumbent mayors in these six cities are stepping down, including Hou Yu-ih, the popular mayor of New Taipei. Analysts agree that while the DPP is likely to hold its southern cities and the KMT is expected to retain Taoyuan and Taichung, the northern battlegrounds remain unpredictable. A flip in Taipei or New Taipei would be a major coup for the DPP and could significantly alter the political landscape leading up to the next general election cycle.