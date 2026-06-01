Taiwan Opposition Leader Cheng Li-wun Expresses Willingness to Meet President Trump During US Visit

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's Kuomintang, stated she is prepared to meet US President Donald Trump during her upcoming trip, emphasizing peace-building. Her visit follows a meeting with China's Xi Jinping and comes amid parliamentary moves to cut defence spending.

Cheng Li-wun, the chairperson of Taiwan 's main opposition party, the Kuomintang ( KMT ), is embarking on a two-week visit to the United States. In a press conference held in Taipei before her departure on Monday, she expressed her willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump , stating she would be 'very willing' to do so.

Her visit follows a trip to China in April where she met President Xi Jinping. Cheng emphasized that her willingness to meet any leader, including the US president, is based on the principle of promoting peace, similar to her meeting with Xi. Noting that no Taiwanese leader has met a sitting US president since the severing of diplomatic ties in 1979, she clarified that her only official capacity is as KMT chairwoman.

Cheng also commented on the recent improvement in China-US relations after the meeting between Trump and Xi in Beijing, expressing pleasure at the positive direction. During her US trip, which includes a stop in Washington, she plans to meet with lawmakers and US officials but did not disclose specific names due to confidentiality.

On the issue of Taiwan's defence, Cheng stated that resilience is built not only through military hardware but also through dialogue with China to eliminate the possibility of conflict. This follows the KMT, which holds a parliamentary majority alongside the Taiwan People's Party, reducing the government's proposed defence spending increase by a third last month.

The cut affected a US$40 billion plan that included funds for drones and domestically-made equipment, a move that contrasts with US encouragement for Taiwan to boost its defence capabilities. Meanwhile, China continues to refuse talks with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, labeling him a 'separatist', while Lai insists that only Taiwan's people can decide their future





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