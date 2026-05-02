Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has arrived in Eswatini, Taipei's only remaining African ally, after a previously cancelled trip due to pressure from Beijing. The visit underscores Taiwan's determination to maintain international relationships despite China's opposition.

Taiwan ese President Lai Ching-te successfully arrived in Eswatini on Saturday, May 2nd, marking a significant diplomatic engagement for Taipei's sole remaining African ally. This visit follows a previously scheduled trip in April that was abruptly cancelled due to a series of obstacles imposed by external pressures, widely understood to originate from Beijing.

The initial cancellation stemmed from the denial of overflight permissions by several African nations – Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar – a situation described by a close advisor to President Lai as a result of intense pressure from China. Lai himself acknowledged the initial suspension, attributing it to 'unexpected external forces,' but emphasized the successful resumption of the journey through 'days of secret arrangements by the diplomatic and national security teams.

' He expressed his hope that the visit would strengthen the already robust relationship between Taiwan and Eswatini, fostering deeper ties in areas such as economic collaboration, agricultural advancements, cultural exchange, and educational opportunities, ultimately contributing to broader international cooperation for Taiwan. The President delivered a powerful message during a speech before the Eswatini royal family and assembled dignitaries, asserting the right of Taiwan’s 23 million citizens to actively participate in the global community.

He firmly stated that no nation should impede Taiwan’s ability to contribute positively to the world stage. This statement is widely interpreted as a direct response to China’s ongoing efforts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. Lai’s visit is particularly symbolic given China’s persistent claims over Taiwan and its attempts to diminish the island’s international standing. Eswatini’s continued recognition of Taiwan represents a crucial lifeline for Taipei in a shrinking circle of diplomatic allies.

The kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland, is one of only twelve countries worldwide that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a number that has dwindled as China has successfully persuaded many nations to switch allegiance. The original plan to attend the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III’s accession to the throne in April was a key motivation for the visit, highlighting the strong personal relationship between the two leaders and the importance Eswatini places on its ties with Taiwan.

The successful navigation of the logistical challenges to reach Eswatini underscores Taiwan’s determination to maintain its international presence despite external pressures. China’s reaction to Lai’s arrival in Eswatini was swift and critical. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the visit, labeling it a 'stowaway-style escape farce' and deriding President Lai as 'an international laughing stock.

' A spokesperson, speaking anonymously, accused the Taiwanese authorities of futilely colluding with external forces, reiterating China’s unwavering stance that Taiwan is an integral part of China. The statement warned Eswatini and other nations against supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatists, urging them to recognize what it termed the 'general trend of history.

' This rhetoric reflects China’s long-held position that Taiwan has no right to international recognition and that any attempt to seek independence is a violation of its sovereignty. The strong condemnation highlights the sensitivity surrounding Taiwan’s diplomatic engagements and the lengths to which China will go to discourage international recognition of the self-governed island. The situation underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region and the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China.

Lai’s visit, despite the obstacles, serves as a demonstration of Taiwan’s resilience and its commitment to maintaining its international relationships, even in the face of significant opposition. The successful trip is a testament to the diplomatic efforts of both Taiwan and Eswatini, and it reinforces the importance of their strategic partnership





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