Taiwan says China Coast Guard harassing shipping with east coast patrols

Taiwan's Coast Guard accused China of harassing shipping and claiming fictional jurisdiction with patrols off its east coast, saying it sent ships to monitor. Taiwan also reported a Chinese Coast Guard vessel near the Pratas Islands.

Taiwan's Coast Guard said on Sunday that China is harassing shipping with its latest patrol off Taiwan's east coast and trying to exert a fictional jurisdiction, adding that it had sent its own ships to keep watch.

The statement came after Taiwan responded late on Saturday to China's announcement of the patrol. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up activity off the island's east coast since June with regular coast guard patrols. Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims. Officials in Taiwan say they believe China is practising for a potential maritime blockade using overlapping military, paramilitary and civilian assets.

Also read China conducts combat readiness patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea

Taipei regards the area off its east coast as critical to wartime supply routes from allies in the event of a blockade or conflict. China recognises no claims of sovereignty by Taiwan. Taiwan's Coast Guard said two Chinese ships were involved in the latest east coast patrol and that it had sent its own forces to monitor.

Chinese state media showed video of one of its ships broadcasting a radio message that it was carrying out law enforcement and offering help should any be needed. It did not say who the message was broadcast at, but showed footage of an unidentified fishing trawler. Taiwan's Coast Guard said China's attempts to harass ships at sea through radio communications are a clear expansion of power that violate international law, undermine regional peace and stability, and deviate from reality.

Advertisement

Our country holds sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone east of Taiwan, and China has absolutely no jurisdiction over any of Taiwan's waters, it added. China on Saturday also sent another Coast Guard ship close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, which are strategically located at the top of the South China Sea, Taiwan's Coast Guard said separately. Taiwan has so far in 2026 expelled Chinese Coast Guard vessels from Pratas waters 13 times, it added.

Pratas Islands Vulnerable to Chinese Attack

The Pratas have no permanent civilian population and lie roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong. Security experts see them as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance, more than 400km from Taiwan. The latest patrols add to rising pressure on key outposts. Taiwan's Coast Guard said the activity off its east coast threatens vital wartime supply routes.

The coast guard also reported Chinese Coast Guard activity near the Pratas Islands, which it has expelled 13 times in 2026, showing rising pressure on key outposts. China has not responded to the specific accusations. Chinese state media described the patrol as law enforcement and offered help if needed. Taiwan's Coast Guard rejected that characterization.

The east coast area is seen by Taipei as essential for receiving supplies from allies during a blockade or conflict. China's regular patrols since June have raised concerns in Taiwan. Officials in Taiwan believe the overlapping use of military, paramilitary and civilian assets is practice for a potential maritime blockade. Taiwan's Coast Guard said it will continue to monitor Chinese activities and protect Taiwan's waters.

The two Chinese ships involved in the latest patrol were monitored by Taiwanese forces. The radio message from the Chinese ship was broadcast at an unidentified fishing trawler, according to state media video. Taiwan's Coast Guard said China's actions violate international law. It also said China's claims deviate from reality.

Taiwan Claims Sovereign Rights Exclusive Economic Zone

The exclusive economic zone east of Taiwan is under Taiwan's sovereign rights and jurisdiction, it said. China has no jurisdiction over any of Taiwan's waters, it added. The Pratas Islands are located at the top of the South China Sea. They are controlled by Taiwan and have no permanent civilian population.

Advertisement

They lie roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong. Security experts see them as vulnerable due to their distance from Taiwan, more than 400km. Taiwan has expelled Chinese Coast Guard vessels from Pratas waters 13 times so far in 2026. This shows rising pressure on key outposts.

The latest incident involved another Coast Guard ship close to the Pratas on Saturday. China's Coast Guard has stepped up activity off Taiwan's east coast since June. The patrols are regular. Taiwan says they are harassment and a fake claim of jurisdiction.

Taiwan says the patrols may be practice for a maritime blockade using military, paramilitary and civilian assets. They threaten vital wartime supply routes. Taiwan's Coast Guard said it sent its own ships to keep watch. It said two Chinese ships were involved in the latest patrol.

It said it had sent its own forces to monitor. Chinese state media showed video of one ship broadcasting a radio message. The message said it was carrying out law enforcement and offering help. It did not say who the message was for.

China Actions Violate International Law Regional Peace

The video showed an unidentified fishing trawler. Taiwan's Coast Guard said China's attempts to harass ships at sea through radio communications are a clear expansion of power. It said they violate international law, undermine regional peace and stability, and deviate from reality. It said Taiwan holds sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone east of Taiwan.

It said China has absolutely no jurisdiction over any of Taiwan's waters. China on Saturday also sent another Coast Guard ship close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. Taiwan's Coast Guard said this separately. The Pratas are strategically located at the top of the South China Sea.

Taiwan has so far in 2026 expelled Chinese Coast Guard vessels from Pratas waters 13 times. The Pratas have no permanent civilian population. They lie roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong. Security experts see them as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance, more than 400km, from Taiwan.