Taiwan says China is conducting area denial drills in Western Pacific with Liaoning carrier group

Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said China is carrying out area denial drills in the Western Pacific involving the Liaoning carrier group and other naval formations, following a reported rise in Chinese activities.

Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said on Tuesday that China is carrying out area denial drills in the Western Pacific involving one of its aircraft carriers and other naval formations.

The statement follows a reported rise in Chinese military activities around Taiwan and in the region. Koo told reporters at parliament that China has indeed conducted area denial drills in the Western Pacific with the Liaoning carrier group and other naval training formations. He said the military was keeping a close watch on what China was up to. Anti-access/area denial, or A2AD, refers to keeping an outside force from intervening in a conflict.

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Taiwan Rejects China Sovereignty Claims

In the Taiwan context, it means stopping US or other allied forces from coming to Taipei's aid should Beijing attack. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and regularly sends warplanes and warships into the skies and waters around the island. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

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Last week, Taiwan National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu posted on his X account details of the deployments of more than 100 Chinese naval and Coast Guard ships operating off Taiwan, in the South China Sea, and into the Pacific. Taiwan's defence ministry last week also reported a large rise in the number of Chinese air force aircraft around Taiwan, though China has not formally declared any drills. China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry said last month that the Liaoning carrier's training in the western Pacific was an annual routine to test long-range, open-ocean combat capabilities and was not directed at any particular country. China's drills come ahead of both the APEC summit in Shenzhen next week, where US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping again, and Taiwan's local elections at the end of this month.

Taiwan Monitors China Military Activity

Koo said Taiwan believes this kind of military deterrence is intended to undermine peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He added that Taiwan will use joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance means and exchange intelligence with allies to continuously monitor these activities and respond appropriately. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, though it says it would prefer peaceful reunification.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide their future. The reported drills and increased Chinese activities have raised concerns in Taipei as regional tensions persist. Taiwan's defence ministry has been monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with allies. Koo's comments underscore Taiwan's ongoing efforts to track Chinese military movements and maintain readiness.

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Regional Tensions Remain High

The situation is being watched amid upcoming diplomatic and electoral events in the region. The Chinese defence ministry has not formally announced the drills, and it did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Koo's remarks. Taiwan continues to call for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.