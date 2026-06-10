Taiwan Tests HIMARS Rocket System on West Coast in Simulated Invasion Defense Drill

Taiwan's military fired its new HIMARS rocket system during a live-fire exercise in Taichung, simulating a response to a Chinese invasion and demonstrating the weapon's shoot-and-scoot mobility. The drill, the first on the west coast, highlights Taiwan's shift toward asymmetric defense strategies to counter China's persistent military pressure and sovereignty claims.

Taiwan 's military conducted a live-fire exercise on June 9, demonstrating its newly acquired High Mobility Artillery Rocket System ( HIMARS ) in a simulated defense against a Chinese invasion.

The drill, held on the west coast in Taichung, marked the first time the precision weapon was fired in that region, highlighting its strategic shift from the east coast testing grounds. The exercise focused on the system's 'shoot-and-scoot' capability-rapidly firing and relocating to evade enemy counter-battery radar-thereby enhancing battlefield survivability. Company commander Ko Ming-pin affirmed the successful completion of the training, showcasing the unit's solid combat readiness.

HIMARS, produced by Lockheed Martin, has gained international prominence through its extensive use by Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The drill's location on Taiwan's west coast, directly across the Taiwan Strait from China, underscores its symbolic and tactical significance. The flat beaches and mud flats there are considered the most probable landing sites for any Chinese amphibious assault.

Taiwan's broader defense strategy emphasizes asymmetric warfare, deploying mobile yet potent systems like HIMARS to transform the island into a formidable 'porcupine' capable of deterring or surviving a Chinese attack. With a range of approximately 300 kilometers, HIMARS can reach targets in China's southeastern Fujian province, potentially interdicting Chinese forces as they depart ports or approach Taiwan's coastline. This capability will be integrated with Taiwan's domestically developed Thunderbolt-2000 rocket launchers, creating a layered defense network.

Persistent cross-strait tensions fuel this modernization drive. China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has not renounced the use of force, routinely dispatches warplanes and warships near the island. Taiwan's government, rejecting Beijing's territorial assertions, maintains that only its 23 million residents have the right to determine their own future. The HIMARS drill thus serves as both a practical readiness test and a clear signal of Taiwan's resolve to bolster its defensive posture amid growing security concerns





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Taiwan HIMARS Military Drill China Cross-Strait Asymmetric Warfare Shoot-And-Scoot Rocket Artillery Taichung Lockheed Martin Thunderbolt-2000

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