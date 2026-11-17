Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi meets President Donald Trump in Manila to reaffirm close cooperation on Indo-Pacific security, countering regional pressures from China and Russia ahead of major diplomatic talks.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met US President Donald Trump in Manila on November 17 to reaffirm the strength of Japan-US ties, a critical diplomatic move as both leaders prepare for high-stakes discussions with Chinese and Russian counterparts. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of an international conference hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, highlighting the strategic importance of the venue in Southeast Asian diplomacy. This engagement serves to solidify bilateral cooperation on various security and economic issues, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific region, which remains a focal point of global geopolitical tension.

Manila Meeting Solidifies Bilateral Cooperation

The one-on-one talks between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Donald Trump lasted for a short duration during a dinner event organized by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. According to a statement released by Japan's Foreign Ministry, the two leaders used this opportunity to confirm their commitment to continuing close cooperation on a wide array of issues. The dialogue specifically addressed challenges within the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing the need for a united front against emerging security threats and economic instability that could disrupt regional stability.

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This direct engagement follows a series of diplomatic efforts to maintain robust alliances, with the upcoming meetings in Shenzhen on November 19 serving as the next major milestone. The discussions in Manila were not merely ceremonial but aimed at coordinating policy responses to the complex web of interactions between the world's largest economies. By reaffirming their partnership, Takaichi and Trump signaled that Japan and the United States remain aligned in their strategic objectives, even as they face divergent pressures from neighboring powers.

Tensions with Beijing and Moscow Complicate Regional Dynamics

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi currently navigates a difficult diplomatic landscape characterized by a deep freeze in relations with China and heightened pressure from Russia. Tensions with Beijing have surged since Takaichi made remarks regarding Taiwan in 2025, which angered Chinese leadership and led to retaliatory measures targeting Japan's supply chains. China has responded with diplomatic, political, and economic pressure, specifically exploiting Japan's reliance on rare earths and critical minerals essential for its technology and manufacturing sectors.

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Simultaneously, Japan faces significant strain from Russia, which has detained a Japanese journalist and seized assets belonging to Japan Tobacco. Relations with Moscow deteriorated further after President Vladimir Putin made his first visit in August to a Russian-controlled island near northern Japan that is also claimed by Tokyo. These actions by Russia have led to fears in Japan that Moscow's activities could be considered an existential threat to national security, complicating Takaichi's efforts to manage multiple fronts of diplomatic crisis simultaneously.

The juxtaposition of these hostile dynamics with the upcoming summit between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 has raised serious concerns among allies. There is a growing fear that major powers may shape global issues through direct bilateral or trilateral deals without the participation of other affected countries. This possibility draws comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the US, UK, and Soviet Union determined the post-World War II global order without consulting other nations, potentially sidelining regional partners like Japan.

Impact on Multilateralism and Future Strategic Outlook

The upcoming meeting in Shenzhen raises anxieties about the future of multilateral cooperation in Asia, as it signals a potential shift toward great-power diplomacy that excludes smaller regional actors. Japan has long emphasized the importance of multilateral frameworks to ensure a balanced and rules-based international order. However, President Trump's preference for direct, deal-making approaches complicates the strategic picture for Takaichi, who must balance her nation's values with the pragmatic realities of US foreign policy priorities.

Signs of a waning US commitment to traditional multilateral structures in the region have fueled concerns over the changing geopolitical balance in Asia. Takaichi's previous meeting with Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York in September was aimed at coordinating on issues related to China, but the current trajectory suggests a more transactional approach to alliances. This shift leaves Japan in an awkward position, forcing it to tread carefully between upholding long-held democratic values and managing its critical, yet strained, relationships with its immediate neighbors.

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As all eyes turn to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the outcome of the Trump-Xi-Putin discussions will likely set the tone for global economic and security policy for the foreseeable future. While it is unlikely that the meeting will yield substantial progress toward ending ongoing conflicts or advancing arms control, its symbolic impact could be profound. The potential exclusion of Asian allies from high-level decision-making underscores the urgent need for Japan to strengthen its bilateral ties with Washington and other regional partners to maintain its strategic autonomy and influence in an increasingly fragmented global landscape.