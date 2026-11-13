Takaichi to Visit China and Philippines Nov 16 to 19 for ASEAN and APEC Summits

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will make her first trip to China since taking office, attending ASEAN-related meetings and the APEC summit in Shenzhen amid strained ties with Beijing. Analysts say a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping is unlikely.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit China next week for the first time since she took office, attending an Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, Tokyo said on Friday, Nov 13.

The trip comes at a time of particularly fraught relations between the rival nations after Takaichi suggested in November last year that Tokyo may intervene in any attack on the island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. Deputy chief Cabinet secretary Masanao Ozaki announced the schedule. He said Takaichi is scheduled to visit the Philippines and China from Nov 16 to 19 to attend ASEAN-related summit meetings and the APEC summit.

Also read China-US Relations: Stability and Cooperation Ahead of APEC

Takaichi To Address Trade And Economy At APEC Summit

At APEC, Ozaki said Takaichi would discuss issues such as trade and investment, regional economic integration, economic and energy resilience, and the digital economy. She will present Japan's position on these matters. All eyes will be on any interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Analysts say that a bilateral summit between the two leaders is very unlikely.

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Ozaki said a Quad meeting, which would include the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, is being arranged on the sidelines of ASEAN. China reacted furiously to Takaichi's comments on Taiwan. Beijing warned its citizens against travel to Japan and imposed trade restrictions that have reportedly led to big drops in supplies of vital rare earth minerals to Japanese firms.

Japan Pledges Stable Relations Despite Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions

Last month, Takaichi called China an important neighbour and pledged to build a stable relationship in a policy address. But she added that Japan would also firmly assert our country's positions and strongly call for responsible behaviour. While Beijing has refused to have ministerial talks with Takaichi's government, Xi sent a message of condolence to the family of former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda after he died last month. Xi described him as a longtime friend of the Chinese people.

In September, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said ties with Tokyo were waiting to be normalised again. He spoke as he met former Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya, who was leading a trade delegation in Beijing.