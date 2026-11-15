Takashi Murakami Launches Skull Flowers Watch Brand in Singapore

Artist Takashi Murakami debuts his own watch brand, Skull Flowers, at Singapore's IAMWATCH fair. The collection features titanium skull watches priced from CHF85,000 to CHF148,000.

Contemporary artist Takashi Murakami has officially launched his independent watch brand, Takashi Murakami Time Objects, at the Singapore independent watch fair IAMWATCH, which took place from November 12 to 15. The debut release, named the Skull Flowers collection, features five distinct skull-shaped timepieces equipped with complex mechanical features including rotating flower eyes, a jumping-hour display, and a flying tourbillon. These exclusive pieces are priced between CHF85,000 and CHF148,000, marking a significant expansion of the artist's commercial reach beyond his previous collaborations.

Takashi Murakami Creates Independent Watch Brand

For over two decades, Murakami desired a timepiece that felt entirely his own, distinct from his previous partnership with Hublot. Although the Japanese artist had collaborated with the Swiss luxury brand since 2021 on the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black, he felt those designs did not fully represent his personal artistic voice. The turning point arrived in 2025 when Miwa Sakai, Hublot's former President for Asia Pacific, assisted in connecting him with Swiss watchmaker Marco Tedeschi. Tedeschi, known for his work at Romain Jérôme and Kross Studio, helped transform Murakami's vision into a tangible product that required a rapid development cycle to meet the Singapore launch deadline.

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Skull Flowers Collection Mechanics and Pricing

The resulting Skull Flowers Cylindrical Jumping Hours Tourbillon collection consists of five references, each housed in a 44mm Grade 5 titanium case sculpted into a skull shape. The design team evaluated more than 600 skull prototypes before selecting the final model. Inside the eye sockets, two of Murakami's signature smiling flowers rotate on ball bearings as the wearer moves their wrist. The collection includes limited edition Black Rainbow and All Black versions restricted to just 12 pieces each, alongside three gem-set Full Pave interpretations. Prices for these intricate mechanical objects range from CHF85,000, equivalent to approximately $130,600, up to CHF148,000.

Murakami on Death Control and Memory Themes

Central to the brand's philosophy is The Chronos Paradox, a concept that juxtaposes life against death and fleeting moments against eternity. The skull motif is deeply personal, stemming from Murakami's father who suffered from Alzheimer's disease from age 70 until his death at 82. The artist has contemplated his own mortality and the potential genetic risks, stating he wants to control the end of his own narrative. He referenced the late Dutch artist Willem de Kooning, who continued painting despite dementia, but emphasized that thinking about death is a necessary part of being alive.

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Production Process and Development Sprint

Bringing this complex watch to market required an intense production schedule that defied standard industry timelines. Watches of this complexity typically require at least 18 months to develop, but Murakami's team worked in parallel to finish in time for the Singapore launch. During the final two weeks, the engineers and artisans worked through the night to ensure the mechanical integrity of the pieces. Murakami described the experience of waiting for the watches as being like a husband praying while his wife gives birth, highlighting his eagerness to finally see the results of his long-held ambition.

IAMWATCH Fair and Future Outlook

The launch coincided with the full swing of the IAMWATCH fair, positioning Takashi Murakami Time Objects within a community of independent watchmakers. This event marked a strategic entry into the high-end horology market for the artist, who has previously dominated the contemporary art scene with his grinning, multicolored flowers on luxury goods like Louis Vuitton bags. By establishing his own brand, Murakami aims to speak directly to the maker, ensuring every detail of the timepiece reflects his unique aesthetic and philosophical views on time, memory, and mortality.