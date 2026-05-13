Talks on Taiwan and Weapons Sales to Taipei to Take Place During US-China Summit

The issue of arms sales to Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, is likely to be discussed during meetings between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. Zhang Han, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said Taiwan is an internal issue and a matter for the Chinese people.

The issue of Taiwan and weapons sales to Taipei is likely to be discussed during meetings between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.

China reiterated its strong opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan, calling on Washington to honour its commitments ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival. Zhang Han, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said Taiwan is an internal issue and a matter for the Chinese people.

A senior US official said that the US was disappointed by the approval of defence spending short of what Washington believes is needed, and a senior Taiwan security official told Reuters that the biggest risk for Taipei was that Beijing would use that reduced budget as leverage with Trump. Reuters reported in March that a second arms package could be approved after Trump gets back from China, but its current status is unclear.

President Lai Ching-te, who rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit that the island is a"sovereign, independent nation" and beacon of democracy





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Taiwan Weapons Sales Zhang Han US President Donald Trump Chinese President Xi Jinping CNA Reuters Copenhagen Democracy Summit US One China Policy China One China Policy China Core Interests W.R.T Taiwan Achieving Status Quo Hence Pressure On Trump T Lai Ching-Te Decision To Approve Only Two-Thirds Of A US$40 Jeremy Goldkorn

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