Tampines Mall Completes S$24 Million Revamp With 21 New Brands

Tampines Mall has finished a S$24 million enhancement project, adding 21 new brands and the largest beauty cluster in the East. The revamp includes a new Decathlon experience store and expanded dining options.

Tampines Mall will complete its S$24 million revamp this December, the mall announced on Tuesday (Nov 10). The refresh introduces 21 new brands, 15 of which are available in the East for the first time.

Beauty and dining options expand at mall

Shoppers can expect a wider range of retail, dining and lifestyle options. The mall will feature the largest cluster of beauty retailers in the East, comprising 14 beauty brands. These include Aesop, Bath & Body Works, Judydoll, YSL Beauty and Sephora. Visitors can enjoy personalised beauty services such as facial treatments at Elemis, skin analysis at Shiseido, and an electronic facial gua sha experience at L'Occitane.

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High-end brands Chanel and Dior, which previously operated through store concessions, will now have their own standalone boutiques. Sephora opened a permanent outlet in October, following the closure of its previous store at Tampines 1 in April. The beauty cluster aims to create a concentrated destination for personal care enthusiasts. Sports retailer Decathlon returns in December with a new 18,000 sq ft Experience Store.

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The store offers over 6,000 sporting essentials across 60 sports, replacing a smaller Click & Collect outlet that closed in January. It includes dedicated test zones, bicycle maintenance, racket restringing and re-gripping, and the brand's Buy Back programme. New dining options include casual Italian restaurant Casa Vostra, which opened in May, and Guangzhou milk tea brand Charlie's Tea, which made its Singapore debut in October.

New fashion and dessert brands arrive

Other additions are Ging Sun Ho King of Bun, known for Shanghainese-style pan-fried pork soup buns, Im Qalb by Pun Im with a Tampines Mall-exclusive menu, Zhejiang cuisine restaurant Longjing, and Ruxu, a Guangzhou dessert shop and bakery cafe. For fashion and jewellery, new names include Braun Buffel, Meilleur Moment and CC Primo. Sports enthusiasts can look forward to Asics. These additions expand the mall's variety across multiple categories.

The revamp also extends into public spaces and facilities. The new design aims to combine a more premium visual direction with the familiarity of the neighbourhood, reflecting the mall's evolution while remaining rooted in everyday experiences. Adrian Lai, Tampines Mall's general manager, said: Our focus is on giving shoppers greater choice. The refreshed Tampines Mall brings together a broad mix of premium, accessible-luxury and everyday brands, alongside dining, sports and lifestyle offerings and well-loved favourites.

Mall focuses on diverse community needs

We want the mall to continue serving the diverse needs and preferences of the Tampines community while giving shoppers more to discover and enjoy. First opened in 1995, Tampines Mall currently houses over 160 stores. The asset enhancement project began in September 2025. Since last year, the shopping centre has seen a string of exits by long-time tenants.

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The initiative mirrors similar large-scale renovations in the area, such as the S$38 million makeover of neighbouring Tampines 1 led by Frasers Centrepoint Trust in 2024. CapitaLand, the management company behind the project, stated the enhancements are intended to better serve East Coast residents ahead of the year-end festive shopping period. The completion in December means immediate access to a wider array of shopping choices without travelling to other districts.

The introduction of 21 new brands is expected to increase foot traffic and provide competitive alternatives for year-end festive purchases. The strategic addition of experience-based retail, particularly from Decathlon, highlights a shift towards interactive shopping rather than pure transactional retail. Local residents can anticipate a more modernised and diverse commercial environment tailored to contemporary lifestyle preferences.