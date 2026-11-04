Tampines Palmspring Executive Flat Sets New $1.275 Million Record

Tampines Palmspring achieves a new executive flat price record of $1.275 million, marking the town's second highest HDB resale. This November 2026 transaction highlights surging demand and rising per-square-foot valuations in Singapore's largest township.

A three-bedroom executive flat at Tampines Palmspring has officially changed hands for $1.275 million, establishing a new price benchmark for executive flat s in the Tampines district. The transaction, which was finalized in November 2026, also ranks as the second highest value recorded for an HDB resale flat across all unit types in the town.

Tampines Palmspring Breaks Sales Records

The latest sale at Block 938 Tampines Avenue 5 joins an elite group of large homes in the area that have previously commanded prices of at least $1.2 million. Situated between the seventh and ninth floors, the 1,528 square-foot unit fetched approximately $834 per square foot. With a lease starting in 1988, the property retains around 61 years of tenure, a factor that distinguishes it from older properties that have also crossed the million-dollar threshold.

Also read Questions raised over fundraiser for boy orphaned by Tampines crash, even as donations surpass $428,000

This record-breaking sale slightly precedes similar high-value transactions in terms of remaining lease tenure. For comparison, an executive maisonette at Block 192 Bishan Street 13 sold for $1.65 million in August of this year. That Bishan home had approximately 60 years of lease remaining and ranked among the five most expensive HDB resale flats in Singapore at the time of its sale.

Location and Transport Connectivity

Tampines Palmspring benefits from the town's established infrastructure, offering residents convenient access to transport links and daily amenities. Block 938 is located approximately seven to eight minutes from Tampines West MRT station on the Downtown Line. Additionally, the main Tampines MRT station, which serves both the East-West and Downtown lines, is within walking distance, though the commute may take between 10 to 15 minutes depending on the specific entrance and walking route.

Advertisement

Residents also have access to bus services along Tampines Avenue 5. Bus Service 292 connects the nearby stop directly with Our Tampines Hub and the Tampines Bus Interchange, providing a viable alternative for commuters traveling to the town center. These transport options ensure that homeowners have multiple pathways to navigate the eastern part of Singapore efficiently.

Proximity to Schools and Amenities

Families moving into this executive flat have access to a robust network of educational institutions. Within a one-kilometer radius, there are five primary schools including Chongzheng Primary, Junyuan Primary, St. Hilda's Primary, Tampines Primary, and Yumin Primary. The wider one to two-kilometer radius extends to nine additional schools, such as Angsana Primary, Poi Ching School, and Red Swastika School.

For shopping and leisure, the property is situated near the Tampines town-center cluster, which encompasses Century Square, Tampines Mall, and Tampines 1. These venues house supermarkets, retail shops, and restaurants in close proximity. Furthermore, Our Tampines Hub offers a hawker center, retail outlets, a regional library, and sports facilities including a stadium and swimming pools.

Analysis of Tampines HDB Market Trends

The current market landscape in Tampines shows seven flats that have sold for $1.2 million or more. Of these high-value transactions, six were executive flats, while a Multi-Generation flat secured the top spot as the town's most expensive resale. Among the executive flat sales, four transactions clustered tightly between $1.2 million and $1.21 million.

Advertisement

Only two sales broke this narrow price band, with the June 2026 transaction at Block 856F reaching $1.24 million and the recent Palmspring deal hitting $1.275 million. This latest record represents an increase of $35,000, or about 2.8 percent, over the previous benchmark. Despite being the smallest unit among the top seven sales, the 1,528 square-foot Palmspring flat recorded the second-highest total price.

Future Outlook for Singapore HDB Sales

The per-square-foot valuation of the Palmspring sale stands at approximately $834, which is about 8 percent higher than the next-highest executive flat transaction on a per-square-foot basis. Previous executive sales ranged from roughly $738 to $773 per square foot. While Tampines Street 82 accounts for three of the six executive flat transactions, the latest Palmspring deal demonstrates that value is not solely determined by floor space or specific street locations.

Timing has also played a significant role in these price escalations. Five of the seven high-value transactions occurred in 2026, with one sale each from September to November. The executive flat record in Tampines has risen three times this year, in March, June, and November. Although gaps between records have not consistently narrowed, sales at or above $1.2 million have become increasingly frequent. The overall town record, however, remains held by a property at Block 454 Tampines Street 42.