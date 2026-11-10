Tan Cheng Han reappointed as Law Society of Singapore president for 2027 term

Senior Counsel Tan Cheng Han has been reappointed president of the Law Society of Singapore for the 2027 term, with Daniel Koh Choon Guan and Dinesh Singh Dhillon as vice presidents and Choo Zheng Xi as treasurer.

Senior Counsel Tan Cheng Han has been reappointed as president of the Law Society of Singapore for the 2027 term of office. The society announced its office bearers on Nov 10.

Daniel Koh Choon Guan and Dinesh Singh Dhillon will serve as vice presidents, while Choo Zheng Xi takes on the role of treasurer. Together they form the three other office bearers for the 2027 council. The reappointment follows an election held on Oct 22. Four new members were elected to the council: Senior Counsel Jimmy Yim Wing Kuen, Debby Lim Hui Li, Foo Hsien Weng and Siddartha Bodi.

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New Council Composition and Elections

A total of seven seats were contested in the 2027 council election. Elections for the Law Society Council are held every October, with each elected member holding office for two years. Three statutory members were appointed by the Minister for Law under the Legal Profession Act. They are Dinesh Singh Dhillon, Blossom Hing Shan Shan and Nicholas Jeyaraj Narayanan.

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Separately, Lim Seng Siew, Yee May Kuen Peggy Sarah and Liow Wang Wu Joseph were appointed statutory members by the Law Society council. These three were also co-opted onto the council. Tan, who is also a professor at the National University of Singapore law faculty and a senior consultant at WongPartnership, thanked council members for their trust in him.

He said: To my learned brethren in the law, please rest assured that I will continue to do my best to advance the rule of law and the interests of the legal profession. The council also agreed to amend a clause in the consent resolution to state that the president must be an elected member of the 21-member council. The council has 21 members in total.

Audit Findings Highlight Governance Issues

The audit committee's report detailed its findings on matters that allegedly occurred in the society between 2022 and 2025. These included inappropriate workplace conduct, weaknesses in governance and oversight, deficiencies in grievance handling and whistleblowing processes, and shortcomings in internal controls over certain administrative and financial practices.