Tan Chong Meng appointed chairman of Council of Presidential Advisers

Former PSA International group CEO Tan Chong Meng has been appointed as chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, succeeding Mr Eddie Teo who retired on Monday. Mr Tan was first appointed a council member in June 2024 and is the current chairman of the National University Health System and deputy chairman of Temasek Holdings.

Former PSA International group CEO Tan Chong Meng has been appointed as chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), the President's Office said on Tuesday (Jun 2).

He succeeds Mr Eddie Teo, who retired on Monday after completing his term and having chaired the council since January 2019. Mr Tan was first appointed a council member in June 2024, and is the current chairman of the National University Health System (NUHS) and deputy chairman of Temasek Holdings.

Mr Tan also co-chaired the Emerging Stronger Taskforce from 2020 to 2021, which was set up to guide Singapore's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2025. During his time on the council, Mr Teo contributed to its deliberations on key matters relating to the safeguarding of the national reserves and the integrity of the public service, said the President's Office.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he was deeply grateful for Mr Teo's service during a period that saw Singapore navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, a more unsettled global environment and changes in national leadership. In a letter addressed to Mr Teo, Mr Tharman wrote that Mr Teo guided the council with clarity and calm and ensured that its advice was principled, careful and anchored in the long-term interests of Singapore.

Mr Teo had served in the public service for 35 years before retiring in 2005. He was Permanent Secretary (Defence) from 1994 to 2000 and Permanent Secretary (Prime Minister's Office) from 1998 to 2005, serving concurrently in both roles between 1998 and 2000. From 2006 to 2008, he was Singapore's High Commissioner to Australia and also served two terms as chairman of the Public Service Commission from 2008 to 2018.

Chairman of Singapore LNG Corporation Gan Seow Kee and Energy Market Authority chairman Tan Ching Yee were also named as a council member and alternate member respectively. Mr Gan was previously appointed as alternate member in June 2020. Former Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong was reappointed as a member, while Mr Lim Chee Onn, who had served on the council since 2008, retired as a member after completing his term on Monday.

The Council of Presidential Advisers is now chaired by Mr Tan Chong Meng, with Mr Bahren Shaari, Ms Chua, Mr Peter Seah Lim Huat, Mrs Mildred Tan-Sim Beng Mei, Mr Chao Hick Tin, Mr Gan and Mr Gupta serving as members, and Mrs Tan Ching Yee as an alternate member





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