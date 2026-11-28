Tan Jianci takes home the Best Male Actor award for Sound of Silence at the Golden Singa Awards in Singapore on November 28, 2026, alongside other major winners.

Tan Jianci accepted the Best Male Actor award at the Golden Singa Awards held at the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre on November 28, 2026. The Chinese actor expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, marking his first visit to Singapore for the prestigious international film ceremony. He thanked the judges and the production team behind Golden Singa for the honor.

Tan Jianci's Speech and Career Background

Tan Jianci stated he was honored to bring his character Li Qi from the film Sound of Silence to Singapore during his acceptance speech. He noted the significance of receiving the award in a location that gathers exceptional creative producers of Chinese films. The actor described it as a good fortune to learn from his peers and receive such meaningful recognition. He also shared his commitment to maintaining his passion for performance and bringing more authentic stories to audiences.

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Tan Jianci began his career in Chinese showbiz at age 16 in the film Lost Indulgence in 2008. He later joined the now-defunct boy group M.I.C in 2010 before focusing on acting. His breakthrough role came in 2022 with Under the Skin, followed by international acclaim for Lost You Forever in 2023. The actor won the Golden Deer Awards Best Actor in September for Sound of Silence.

Li Sitong Wins Best Female Actor

Li Sitong received the Best Female Actor award for her performance in the Teochew-language movie Dear You at the same ceremony. The 22-year-old actress became emotional on stage while thanking her character, audience, family, and mentors. Her film also won the award for Best Feature Film. She competed against nominees including Ariel Lin, Ivy Chen, Fish Liew, and Lan Xiya.

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Tan Jianci received a warm welcome from fans known as Xiao Tan Huo at Changi Airport before the event. The supporters lined the red-carpet event at Resorts World Sentosa to cheer for him. The actor's journey from supporting roles to leading man highlights the growing influence of Chinese talent in regional cinema.

Supporting Actor Awards and Jury Leadership

Liu Lei won Best Female Supporting Actor in her first major award. The 49-year-old Chinese actress said this recognition was a huge encouragement. She admitted she has much to improve and will continue to work hard. Chinese actor Yin Zheng won Best Male Supporting Actor for his role as Japanese soldier Okawara in Gezhi Town. He expressed happiness to be in Singapore and called it a new beginning.

The awards were presented under the leadership of veteran Hong Kong actress Kara Wai. She leads the Golden Singa Awards jury this year alongside Christopher Lim. The film A Good Child won Singapore Feature Film of the Year for Chinese. The event highlighted the collaboration between Singaporean and international film professionals. Tan Jianci and other winners demonstrated the strong appeal of cross-cultural cinematic stories in Asia.