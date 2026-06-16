Tan Kin Lian's Facebook Post Sparks Heated Debate on Foreign Workers and Local Employment

Former CEO and presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian questioned why locals avoid grass-cutting jobs, triggering an online debate about wages, labor dignity, and foreign worker dependency in Singapore.

In Singapore , a seemingly innocuous social media post by former NTUC Income CEO and two-time presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has ignited a heated debate about local employment , foreign workers , and wage structures.

On June 13, Mr. Tan shared a photograph on his Facebook page showing three foreign workers mowing grass outside Asperia Mall. The caption read: Some foreign workers are cutting grass. Why can't locals do this work? Is it due to low wages, dislike for the sun, long hours or esteem?

The post quickly amassed hundreds of reactions and comments, revealing deep-seated sentiments among Singaporeans about labor market dynamics and societal values. The response to Mr. Tan's query was mixed, with a significant portion of netizens challenging his underlying assumptions. One of the most liked comments simply stated, You are local, right? You do.

This sarcastic retort did not sit well with Mr. Tan, who fired back with This is a useless and arrogant comment. Another user questioned whether Mr. Tan's own sons or grandsons would take up such a job, while a third commenter echoed the sentiment: Try asking yourself, and you'll have the answer. Mr. Tan again replied with the same dismissive remark.

The exchange underscores a broader tension: while many agree that certain jobs are shunned by locals due to low pay and harsh conditions, others point out that individuals like Mr. Tan, who are well-off, may not fully grasp the realities of manual labor. Beyond the personal exchanges, the discussion pivoted to economic factors. Several commenters argued that the root cause is inadequate wages.

A netizen who had performed similar work in the 1970s and 1980s claimed that the current pay is insufficient to maintain Singapore's standard of living. Others drew comparisons with the United Kingdom, where garbage truck collectors are often locals, attributing this to good wages and benefits. When directly asked if he would do such work, Mr. Tan, who turned 78 in March, stated, If I need to, I would take up this job.

Meanwhile, a foreign worker commented appreciatively: We have come to your country only to fulfill our dreams. The salary provided by your government is very modest, but for us, it means a lot.

However, a slight increase in salary would be better... but Sir, we are satisfied with this. This poignant reply highlights the complex interplay of gratitude, aspiration, and the economic realities that drive labor migration in Singapore. The episode reflects ongoing national conversations about the reliance on foreign labor in low-wage sectors and the societal perception of certain occupations. It also raises questions about dignity of work, fair compensation, and the responsibilities of public figures in shaping discourse.

While Mr. Tan's post may have been intended to provoke thought, it inadvertently revealed the deep divisions and sensitivities surrounding race, class, and national identity. The dialogue continues, with many calling for structural changes rather than individual blame. Ultimately, the exchange serves as a microcosm of Singapore's struggle to balance economic pragmatism with social equity in a globalized world





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