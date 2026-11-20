Singapore is closely studying small modular reactors and will undergo an International Atomic Energy Agency readiness review in 2027, while keeping natural gas as a major energy source through 2050, Minister Tan See Leng said.

Singapore will undergo an International Atomic Energy Agency readiness review beginning in 2027 as it studies small modular reactors for potential nuclear power, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said on November 13 during an hour-long media engagement at The Treasury.

The government has not decided whether to adopt nuclear energy, but Tan said it is scrutinising every development in the sector very carefully. Tan described nuclear energy as exciting because it can substitute natural gas and is a very dense fuel source. He stressed that advanced technologies could play a similar role to natural gas in providing baseload power without carbon emissions.

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Small Modular Reactors Offer Enhanced Safety

Singapore is focusing on small modular reactors, which generate up to 300 megawatts and offer enhanced safety features compared with conventional large plants. According to the IAEA, small modular reactors offer lower cost, shorter construction time, low-carbon power generation and enhanced safety. Some advanced designs are marketed as requiring no emergency planning zone beyond the facility perimeter and can occupy an area as small as four football fields.

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They include four protective layers to prevent the release of radioactive material and an inherent passive safety system. In some designs, helium gas passes through the reactor core, absorbing heat before driving electricity-producing turbines. As fuel is consumed, spent fuel exits automatically while fresh fuel is fed from the top, allowing operation without constant operator intervention. Tan said this reduces the need for active safety maintenance and is a key reason the technology is so exciting.

Beyond small modular reactors, developers are working on microreactors, which are a subset of SMRs. Some can generate about one megawatt of electricity and fit within a container-sized unit. Tan said the rapidly evolving nature of nuclear technology is why Singapore has not committed to any specific deployment model or location, though any future facility would likely be situated as far out as possible.

Singapore To Undergo IAEA Readiness Review In 2027

Singapore announced its plan to undergo a readiness assessment by the UN atomic watchdog in 2027, known as the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Phase 1 Mission. It will determine if Singapore has the necessary capabilities, expertise, frameworks and institutions to make an informed decision on deploying advanced nuclear technologies. Tan said he must leave no option off the table in exploring everything to ensure decisions are in the best interests of Singaporeans.

Natural gas currently generates about 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity supply and is expected to remain a major component through 2050, though its share could fall to about half of total power generation. By then, domestic solar power could contribute about 10 per cent, while imported renewable energy from neighbouring countries could account for between 25 and 30 per cent. The remainder could come from green hydrogen, green ammonia, carbon capture, geothermal energy and potentially nuclear power.

Tan outlined a comprehensive strategy to safeguard energy security through rigorous diversification, expanding beyond the current reliance on natural gas to include solar power, energy imports and other alternatives. Currently, less than half of Singapore's natural gas needs are served by piped gas, primarily from Indonesia and Malaysia. Indonesia's existing gas supply contracts run until the end of 2028. Geopolitical events have highlighted vulnerabilities.

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Energy Security Strategy Reduces Reliance On Natural Gas

Neighbouring countries are finding it challenging to keep up with their own rising domestic energy needs, creating tension with hints that Jakarta may block renewable electricity exports to Singapore. When Middle East conflict disrupted liquefied natural gas shipments from Qatar, Singapore secured replacement fuel from Australia, Africa and the US. It is also reaching out potentially to Latin America.

To strengthen energy security, Singapore has expanded LNG imports beyond pipeline gas, sourcing from Australia, the United States, Mozambique and the Middle East. A second LNG terminal, due to be completed before the end of the decade, will further diversify supply. GasCo was established as a centralised gas procurement entity to bolster resilience. Singapore is also pursuing its four switches strategy of natural gas, solar energy, regional power imports and emerging low-carbon alternatives.

Tan asserted that no country can go 100 per cent green because natural gas fulfils the 24-hour baseload requirement that intermittent sources like wind and solar cannot. If 40 to 50 per cent of electricity comes from renewable and cleaner sources, Singapore can achieve its net-zero carbon emissions pledge. The new energy hub begins operating by 2030, when reliance on piped natural gas will drop further.

Tan said natural gas provides baseload power and will remain important, but diversifying sources and suppliers ensures no critical vulnerabilities slip through the cracks. The government aims to ensure future generations have access to energy that is secure, reliable and affordable. Natural gas could comprise 50 per cent or less of the fuel mix around 2050.