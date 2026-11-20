Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng explains how Singapore's National Archives provided essential historical records for his Booker-novel, bridging literary gaps in Penang history.

Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng appeared at the Singapore Writers Festival to discuss his latest literary achievement, The House Of Doors, before an intimate gathering of approximately thirty attendees at the Chef's Table in Capella Singapore. The event, held on Sentosa island, served as a platform for the Booker-nominated novelist to share the intricate research behind his third novel, which intertwines the lives of figures who shaped the early twentieth century.

Archival Research Breakthrough in Singapore

Tan Twan Eng revealed that Singapore was instrumental in the creation of his book, as he faced repeated rejections when attempting to access historical records in Malaysia. During his research for the narrative centered on the 1911 Kuala Lumpur murder trial of Ethel Proudlock, the author was initially denied entry to the National Archives in the Malaysian capital because he was wearing a t-shirt and shorts. Even after he returned dressed appropriately, the staff at the Malaysian institution could not confirm the existence of the necessary court transcripts.

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The breakthrough arrived only when Tan visited the National Archives of Singapore, where he finally secured the documents detailing this little-known episode of Malayan history. Tan stated that without these specific records, his novel could not have been written, highlighting the critical role Singaporean institutions played in preserving the historical context required for his storytelling. This access allowed him to build a factual foundation for a story that bridges two distinct historical narratives.

Connecting Maugham and Sun Yat-sen in Penang

The House Of Doors weaves together the biographies of English writer W. Somerset Maugham and Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen, two men who, despite never meeting in real life, shared striking similarities as doctors, ambitious travelers, and figures who sacrificed many around them. Tan discovered that both men had significant connections to Penang, his hometown, which provided the geographical anchor for the novel. Sun Yat-sen had planned one of the most catastrophic events of the twentieth century while staying in a small shophouse in Penang, a fact Tan learned from his father, who often mentioned Sun as a famous neighbor.

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Tan sought to rectify what he perceived as an omission in literary history by placing Maugham in Penang, a location the English writer had visited but never featured in his works. Tan described this narrative choice as a form of revenge against Maugham for failing to put Penang on the literary map during his travels through South-east Asia. By incorporating Maugham into a story set in Penang, Tan aimed to correct the historical record and give the location its due recognition in global literature.

The Personal Cost of Literary Ambition

Transitioning from a lucrative career as a lawyer to a full-time writer involved significant financial and professional sacrifices that Tan Twan Eng did not regret, though he acknowledged the challenges. He admitted that he was not a good lawyer because he frequently encouraged clients to settle disputes, yet he enjoyed the language aspects of drafting documents and constructing arguments. The discipline and skill with language he developed during his legal career served as excellent training for his subsequent work as a novelist.

Despite earning a reputation as a literary prize sharpshooter, with all three of his novels longlisted for the Booker Prize and The Garden Of Evening Mists making the shortlist, Tan has not achieved financial ease. He revealed that he personally spent £5,000, equivalent to S$8,448, to license an epigraph from Maugham for the opening of The House Of Doors because his publishers refused to cover the cost. Additionally, publishers rejected his suggestion to include Maugham's short story The Letter in the backmatter due to what they termed an obscene licensing fee.

Challenges of Writing and Local Heritage Tours

Tan also addressed the difficulties of navigating local heritage and the nature of writing compared to his previous profession. He noted that unlike lawyering, which improves with time and experience, writing requires starting from scratch with each new novel, making the process inherently difficult regardless of one's experience level. Furthermore, he expressed frustration with enterprising tour guides in Malaysia who created tours to the Cameron Highlands, falsely claiming these locations inspired The Garden Of Evening Mists, despite no factual basis for the connection.

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During the salon session moderated by Phan Ming Yen, the conversation delved into the specific details of Tan's body of work, exploring the nuanced connections between his novels and historical events. The event at Capella Singapore provided a rare opportunity for fans to engage directly with the author about the meticulous research and personal decisions that have defined his successful literary career. Tan's journey from a rejected lawyer to an acclaimed novelist underscores the dedication required to produce works that resonate with both critical acclaim and historical significance.