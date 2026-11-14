Tanker and American Cruise Lines Ship Collide in New Orleans, 129 Passengers Evacuated

A tanker collided with the American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans on Nov 13, 2026, causing it to list and forcing evacuation of 129 passengers. At least 14 people were rescued from the water, and river traffic was closed.

A commercial tanker collided with a passenger vessel in New Orleans on Friday, November 13, 2026, causing the cruise ship to list and forcing the evacuation of everyone on board.

The incident occurred on the Mississippi River at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, which is 2:30 a.m. Singapore time on Saturday. The tanker, identified as the Atlantic Asphalt, struck the American Heritage, a riverboat operated by American Cruise Lines, while the cruise ship was docked. Local television stations captured video footage showing passengers wearing life vests entering the water as the vessel tilted sharply to one side.

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US Coast Guard Responds To Emergency

The US Coast Guard responded to the emergency and confirmed its presence at the scene in an emailed statement. Authorities immediately closed all river traffic in the vicinity of the collision to ensure safety and facilitate rescue operations. The Coast Guard provided no other details at the time. Emergency responders successfully rescued at least 14 individuals from the river following the impact, according to reports.

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The Port of New Orleans, citing unnamed sources, confirmed that 129 passengers were aboard the American Heritage at the time of the accident. Around 130 passengers were onboard as rescue operations began. American Cruise Lines confirmed the collision in an emailed statement, expressing deep concern for all guests and crew members involved. The company emphasized that it is in close coordination with the US Coast Guard and local authorities to manage the situation.

They clarified that all individuals on board were successfully evacuated from the damaged vessel. We are in close coordination with the US Coast Guard and local authorities, the company said. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available.

Ship Built In 2015 With 150 Capacity

The American Heritage is a riverboat built in 2015 with a capacity for 150 people, according to American Cruise Lines website. The specific condition of the ship remains unclear, though footage suggests significant structural listing to its side. There was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries resulting from the collision. Investigators from the US Coast Guard are likely to examine the wreckage and interview witnesses to determine the cause of the accident.

The precise location within the Port of New Orleans where the two vessels intersected is under review by maritime authorities. The closure of river traffic will likely remain in place until the area is deemed safe for navigation. Local officials have not yet released a comprehensive list of casualties. Further updates regarding passenger status and vessel damage are expected in the coming hours.

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Atlantic Asphalt Did Not Respond To Requests

The Atlantic Asphalt did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The incident remains under investigation.