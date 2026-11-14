Tanker Atlantic Asphalt Strikes Docked American Heritage in New Orleans, 14 Rescued

A tanker collided with the docked American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans on Nov 13, 2026, prompting a large rescue operation with at least 14 people pulled from the water. About 129 passengers were aboard.

A tanker ship struck a docked American Cruise Lines river cruise boat in New Orleans on Friday, Nov 13, 2026, sending the vessel onto its side and into the Mississippi River.

At least 14 people were rescued from the water, according to news reports. Around 129 passengers were aboard the American Heritage when it was hit by the tanker Atlantic Asphalt at approximately 12.30pm local time, which is 2.30am Singapore time, New Orleans officials reported. There was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries. The American Heritage was docked about two hours before the collision, trapping approximately 130 passengers and crew members on board, according to earlier reports.

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Rescue Operation Underway On Mississippi River

Local media captured footage of the river cruise boat overturning and partially submerging in shallow water after the impact. The vessel was seen listing heavily before coming to rest on its side in the Mississippi River, requiring immediate emergency response. The New Orleans mayor's office stated on social media that multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing.

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US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wrote on social media that we are throwing every asset we have to helping rescue missing passengers, and that his department was coordinating closely with state officials. The US Coast Guard said in an emailed statement that it had responded to the collision and that all river traffic was closed in the vicinity. It provided no other details.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser told NBC affiliate WDSU by phone that at least 12 individuals were pulled from the water following the crash. He noted that he did not have complete information regarding the ongoing rescue operation at the time. Later reports said at least 14 people had been rescued from the water. American Cruise Lines issued an official statement confirming that its riverboat, the American Heritage, was involved in a collision while docked in New Orleans.

American Cruise Lines Issues Statement

The company said guests and crew were evacuated from the vessel and expressed deep concern for everyone involved. The cruise line said in an emailed statement that it was coordinating with the US Coast Guard and local authorities. The statement did not offer specific details about medical conditions or the number of injuries sustained. A wide array of emergency personnel responded to the scene, including firefighters, police officers, port officials, members of the Coast Guard, and emergency medical personnel.

Port officials issued a statement citing that the exact number of injuries had not yet been confirmed. Louisiana Congresswoman and Senator-elect Julia Letlow shared her support for the first responders on social media, praying for a successful rescue mission and the health and safety of all passengers affected by the crash. It remains unclear at this early stage why the Atlantic Asphalt collided with the American Heritage, which was stationary at the dock.

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The tanker struck the cruise boat with enough force to capsize it, leading to the partial submersion that required extensive rescue efforts. Authorities are working to determine the precise cause of the accident and the full extent of any harm to those on board. The American Heritage has a capacity for 150 people and was built in 2015, according to the American Cruise Lines website. The vessel is a river cruise boat operated by American Cruise Lines.

Authorities Investigate Cause Of Collision

The collision occurred at the Port of New Orleans in Louisiana. Rescue efforts continued on the Mississippi River as officials coordinated with state and federal agencies.