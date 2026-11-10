Tatjana Smith Switches Allegiance to Netherlands for LA28

South African Olympic champion Tatjana Smith announces she will compete for the Netherlands at the 2028 Los Angeles Games due to heritage and support opportunities.

South Africa n swimming legend Tatjana Smith has officially announced her decision to change her sporting allegiance from South Africa to the Netherlands. The 29-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist revealed this significant career shift on Tuesday, citing her Dutch heritage and the prospect of enhanced high-performance support as primary motivators for the move.

Smith Reverses Retirement For New Chapter

Tatjana Smith, who is currently South Africa's most decorated Olympian, had previously retired in 2024 but reversed that decision earlier this year with the specific goal of competing in the LA28 Games. This new direction allows her to pursue her athletic ambitions under a different national flag while honoring her dual citizenship status with the Netherlands.

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Honoring Heritage And Financial Realities

In a tearful video statement posted to social media, Tatjana Smith expressed deep gratitude for her time representing her home nation. She recalled how representing South Africa fulfilled a childhood dream and provided experiences beyond her imagination. However, she also acknowledged that financial difficulties had made sustaining her swimming career increasingly challenging without adequate structural support.

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Strategic Move To Secure Sustainable Career

The transition to representing the Netherlands offers Tatjana Smith the opportunity to explore another part of her identity and heritage that she has never experienced through sport. She emphasized that this change provides greater high-performance support systems, which are essential for building a more sustainable competitive career leading up to the next Olympic cycle.

Competing For Netherlands At Future Games

Tatjana Smith holds a distinguished record in international swimming, having won the 200 meters breaststroke gold medal in Tokyo and the 100m breaststroke title at the Paris Games. With two additional Olympic silver medals in her collection, she now aims to continue her legacy on the global stage under the Dutch banner starting with the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics.