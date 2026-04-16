Taufik Batisah's Wife Shares Heartbreaking IVF Journey: Six Attempts, Miscarriage, and the Loneliness of Infertility

Sheena Akbal, wife of local singer-entrepreneur Taufik Batisah, opens up about the emotional toll of undergoing IVF six times, including a miscarriage, and the isolating nature of her fertility struggles. She discusses societal pressures, the impact of insensitive comments, and the unwavering support from her husband.

Sheena Akbal , the wife of local singer-entrepreneur Taufik Batisah , has bravely shared her deeply personal and challenging journey through infertility treatments, revealing she has undergone In Vitro Fertilisation ( IVF ) six times. In a candid conversation on the YouTube podcast Couch Conversations SG, hosted by Amirra and uploaded on April 8, Sheena described the experience as a profoundly lonely one.

Despite the availability of support groups, she expressed that they could only offer so much comfort. She emphasized that no amount of research or talking to others can truly prepare someone for the emotional and physical toll of IVF. The 42-year-old recounted a particularly painful encounter with a stranger who inquired about her plans for children, a question that triggered intense emotional distress. This seemingly innocuous question brought her back to the dark space created by the pain, agony, and emotional rollercoaster of her fertility struggles. While she acknowledged the stranger's likely good intentions and friendly demeanor, she highlighted how insensitive remarks, even if unintentional, can be incredibly abrasive and triggering for those grappling with infertility. Sheena explained that the public nature of her husband's career and their shared online presence, which often features couple content, might lead people to feel a sense of familiarity and thus feel entitled to ask personal questions. She elaborated on the initial dreams of starting a family, remembering conversations with Taufik before their marriage where they envisioned having two or three children. The current reality of having no children, while difficult, has led them to focus on the numerous other blessings in their lives. However, she admitted to the profound sadness of feeling that their legacy might not continue through children, and the societal expectation that children naturally follow marriage. The absence of immediate family, like her nieces and nephews who are not in Singapore, exacerbates this feeling. A particularly poignant moment came when she spoke about her 88-year-old grandmother, whose greatest joy would be to have grandchildren around. Sheena expressed deep sorrow that her grandmother would never have the opportunity to hold her child, and that she and Taufik would miss out on the milestones of gender reveals and first birthday parties, experiences that break her heart. Throughout this arduous process, Sheena has leaned heavily on Taufik's unwavering support. She described his dedication, stating he has never once expressed an inability to be there for her. He consistently prioritizes her needs, accompanying her to appointments, and providing essential care, even helping her after procedures when she is groggy and needs assistance. In a subsequent episode of Couch Conversations SG, uploaded on April 15, Taufik joined the podcast alongside Amirra's husband, Elfi. Taufik reiterated his role in the journey as being solely one of support, emphasizing his commitment to being present for Sheena in whatever way she needed, reinforcing the strength of their partnership in navigating this challenging path





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IVF Infertility Sheena Akbal Taufik Batisah Miscarriage

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