Tawau Fire Kills Boy and Destroys 30 Houses in Sabah

A massive blaze in Tawau, Sabah on Nov 4 killed a 12-year-old boy and destroyed 30 homes. Firefighters saved 250 other houses during the emergency operation.

A devastating fire erupted in Tawau, Sabah, on the morning of Nov 4, resulting in the tragic death of a 12-year-old autistic boy and the complete destruction of 30 residential structures. The incident occurred at approximately 6.44am when the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department received an initial emergency call regarding the growing inferno.

Emergency Response Timeline

Firefighters from the Tawau Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene just three minutes after the alarm was raised, discovering six semi-permanent and non-permanent houses already engulfed in flames. The blaze spread rapidly to neighboring structures, prompting the deployment of additional personnel to contain the spreading fire across an estimated area of one hectare.

Also read Russian bombing kills 24 in village in southeastern Ukraine, emergency services say

The department successfully brought the fire under control by 8am, preventing further expansion into the surrounding community. This rapid containment effort was critical in limiting the total damage and protecting the wider neighborhood from the destructive heat and smoke.

Tragic Discovery of Victim

More than three hours after firefighters were first alerted to the blaze, crews discovered the body of the 12-year-old autistic boy in a bedroom of his home at about 10am. He had been trapped inside the structure as the fire intensified, leading to his fatal injuries.

Advertisement

Health Ministry personnel present at the scene pronounced the boy dead following their assessment of the situation. His body was subsequently handed over to police forensic personnel for further action and investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Multi-Agency Operation Details

A total of 48 firefighters were involved in the extensive operation, working alongside support from multiple agencies including the police, the Civil Defence Force, Rela, the Armed Forces, the Health Ministry, Sabah Electricity, and the Kampung Titingan community firefighting team.

The coordinated effort ended at 10.55am after firefighters completed thorough checks to ensure there were no remaining fire hazards within the affected zone. This comprehensive sweep was necessary to prevent any potential reignition of the smoldering debris.

Property Damage Assessment

Despite the loss of 30 houses, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department reported that firefighters managed to save 250 other houses from the blaze through their aggressive suppression tactics. The successful protection of these additional properties highlights the effectiveness of the multi-agency response strategy employed during the crisis.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire remains unknown as authorities continue their preliminary investigations. Officials have not yet released specific details regarding the origin point or the factors that contributed to the rapid spread of the flames across the residential area.