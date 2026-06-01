Taxi and Car Collide at Gardens by the Bay, Five People Injured

A taxi and a car collided at a junction near Gardens by the Bay on Monday, resulting in five people being taken to hospital. The accident involved a Comfort Delgro taxi and a Lexus LBX hybrid car, and occurred at around 2.30pm. The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are investigating the cause of the accident.

Five people were taken to hospital after a taxi and a car collided at a junction near Gardens by the Bay on Monday (June 1) afternoon.

The accident, involving a Comfort Delgro taxi and a Lexus LBX hybrid car, happened at about 2.30pm along Marina Gardens Drive outside the entrance to Gardens by the Bay South. When AsiaOne arrived at the scene at 2.35pm, both the taxi and car were stopped near the middle of the junction. Based on the damage to the taxi's front right bumper and the car's rear passenger door, it is likely that the two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision.

At least two security personnel from Gardens by the Bay came over to assist those involved in the accident, and to direct traffic away from the scene. Four persons with a toddler, believed to be the taxi's passengers, were seen standing at the traffic island calming the child.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the 42-year-old female car driver, 67-year-old male taxi driver, and his three passengers aged between 18 months and 66 years old were conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital and Singapore General Hospital. AsiaOne has reached out to Comfort Delgro for more information. The airbags in both vehicles were deployed during the accident, which suggests that the impact was significant.

The police and SCDF have taken statements from the parties involved and are investigating the cause of the accident. The incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be vigilant and cautious on the roads. The victims of the accident are currently receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.

The police and SCDF are working to determine the cause of the accident and will take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future





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Taxi Accident Gardens By The Bay Comfort Delgro Lexus LBX Hybrid Car Road Safety

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