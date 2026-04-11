Taxi Self-Skids in Ang Mo Kio, Injuring Driver and Passengers

A taxi accident in Ang Mo Kio involving a ComfortDelGro taxi resulted in injuries to the driver and four passengers. The 60-year-old driver is assisting police investigations.

A 60-year-old taxi driver and his four passengers were injured and subsequently hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident in Ang Mo Kio . The incident occurred on Saturday, April 11, at approximately 12:20 AM at the intersection of Buangkok Green and Yio Chu Kang Road. Emergency services, including the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the traffic police, responded to the scene promptly.

The responding units found a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi severely damaged, having come to rest on the road divider. The front bumper of the vehicle sustained significant damage, and the impact of the crash also dislodged a traffic light and a portion of the centre railings. The driver and all four passengers, ranging in age from four to 57 years old, were transported to two hospitals. All individuals were reported to be conscious upon arrival at the hospitals. The police confirmed that the taxi driver is currently assisting with ongoing investigations into the cause of the accident. The investigation aims to determine the circumstances leading up to the self-skid and the resulting damage and injuries. The focus will likely involve analyzing the vehicle's condition, the road conditions at the time of the accident, and any other contributing factors. Authorities are also expected to gather statements from the passengers to understand the events leading up to the crash. The police are continuing their efforts to piece together a comprehensive understanding of the event and determine if any traffic violations or other issues were involved.\The accident caused considerable disruption at the junction of Buangkok Green and Yio Chu Kang Road, requiring the presence of multiple emergency vehicles and personnel. The road divider sustained significant damage, necessitating repairs to the traffic light and railings. The severity of the damage to the taxi's front bumper indicates the force of the impact and the potential risks involved. The quick response of the SCDF and the traffic police ensured the injured were treated and transported to the hospital as swiftly as possible. The presence of multiple ambulances and the expressway patrol car at the scene emphasized the seriousness of the incident and the need for immediate attention to the injured parties. The accident also serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the potential dangers involved in operating vehicles, even during seemingly routine drives. Authorities are likely to review the accident to identify any possible areas where safety could be improved, potentially by adjusting road layouts or improving driver training programs. The investigation aims to uncover any contributing elements such as vehicle mechanical failure, driver error, or environmental conditions.\The accident has prompted further inquiries from the public and media outlets, with AsiaOne seeking more information from ComfortDelGro, the taxi company involved. The public's concern also centers on the safety of passengers in taxis and the importance of ensuring drivers are adequately trained and adhere to all traffic regulations. The investigation will also look at the role of the taxi's maintenance history to exclude mechanical failures as the root cause. The outcome of the police investigation is expected to provide further details surrounding the accident. Authorities are looking at potential causes like the weather condition at the time of the accident. The impact to the centre railings and the traffic light shows the severity of the accident. The police are urging all motorists to drive responsibly and follow the road safety guidelines at all times. Road safety is paramount, and the community should work together to keep the road safe for all





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Taxi Accident Ang Mo Kio Road Accident Comfortdelgro Police Investigation Injury Road Safety Singapore Traffic Accident

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