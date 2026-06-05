Taylor's University Evacuated After Alleged Bomb Threat; Second Campus Incident in Two Days

Taylor's University in Malaysia evacuated its campus following an alleged bomb threat on June 5, with social media showing large crowds and emergency units. This is the second such incident in 24 hours after Monash University also received a threat.

Many students were observed evacuating the campus of Malaysia 's Taylor's University on Friday morning (June 5) following an alleged bomb threat . Reports from multiple social media platforms, including Reddit, TikTok, and Threads, documented large crowds gathering outside the university.

One Reddit user, Twoharam, shared a photograph of the evacuation and noted that a bomb unit had arrived on scene. The post indicated that students remained at an emergency assembly point for over an hour, with authorities preventing anyone from entering or leaving the campus. Another user, WanderingEcstasy, posted footage showing emergency vehicles on the premises, while TikTok user Che_ishere shared video clips of the evacuated students.

Threads users also uploaded images and short videos, expressing concern and seeking clarification about the incident. A university spokesperson confirmed that emergency response protocols had been activated and that officials were coordinating with law enforcement. In a statement to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the spokesperson emphasized that the safety of students, staff, and visitors is the institution's highest priority and promised further updates as more information becomes available.

The incident at Taylor's University marks the second alleged bomb threat in Malaysia within a 24-hour period. The previous threat targeted Monash University's Sunway City campus on Thursday evening. That university later announced, via The New Straits Times and Malay Mail, that after a thorough security sweep, authorities declared the campus safe and normal operations resumed on Friday.

However, Monash University's Clinical School in Johor Bahru remains closed until further notice. The back-to-back threats have heightened concerns about campus security across Malaysian higher education institutions. Both universities responded by implementing their emergency procedures and working closely with police and bomb disposal units. While the Monash University situation has been resolved except for one satellite campus, the Taylor's University incident was still unfolding as of the latest reports.

Students and staff were accommodated at designated safe locations while inspections were conducted. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the threats were credible or part of a hoax. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin and intent behind the alerts. The events underscore the importance of robust emergency preparedness and swift communication between educational institutions and emergency services.

In response to the incidents, student organizations and parent groups have called for increased security measures and regular drills. Social media played a crucial role in disseminating real-time information, with many users posting updates before official statements were released. The rapid spread of unverified details also highlighted the challenges of managing information during crises. University administrators are reviewing their crisis management protocols to ensure timely and accurate communication.

The Malaysian police have urged the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activities. They also warned that false bomb threats are a serious offense under the country's laws, punishable by fines and imprisonment. Both institutions have assured the academic community that they are taking all necessary steps to protect them and will provide further updates as the situation develops





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