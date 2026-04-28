Taylor Swift Files Trademark Applications to Combat AI Deepfakes

Taylor Swift has filed trademark applications for her voice and image to protect against AI-generated deepfakes, a move that legal experts say could set a precedent for celebrities in the digital age.

Taylor Swift has taken a proactive step to safeguard her voice and likeness against the rising threat of AI-generated deepfakes. The pop superstar recently filed trademark applications for two audio clips and one image of herself with the US Patent and Trademark Office, a move that legal experts say is aimed at combating unauthorized use of her identity in deepfake content.

The applications, submitted on April 24, list Swift’s TAS Rights Management as the owner of the audio clips and image. While Swift’s spokesperson and the lawyers involved in the filings have not yet responded to requests for comment, the implications of this legal maneuver are significant in the ongoing battle against AI-generated misinformation. In one of the audio clips, Swift is heard promoting her fictional album, *The Life Of A Showgirl*, with a message directed at Amazon Music Unlimited users.

The second clip similarly promotes the same album but encourages listeners to presave it on Spotify. The image Swift seeks to trademark depicts her performing onstage in a sequined outfit, holding a pink guitar—a visual that has become synonymous with her brand. This is not the first time a celebrity has taken such measures; actor Matthew McConaughey previously secured similar trademark protections, emphasizing the importance of consent and attribution in an AI-driven world.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who first reported Swift’s filings, these applications are specifically designed to shield her from the dangers of artificial intelligence. While existing Right of Publicity laws provide some protection against unauthorized use of a celebrity’s likeness, Gerben notes that trademark filings can offer an additional layer of defense. Gerben further explained that registering a celebrity’s spoken voice is a novel approach to trademark law, one that has yet to be tested in court.

Historically, singers have relied on copyright law to protect their recorded music, but AI technologies now enable the creation of entirely new content that mimics an artist’s voice without copying an existing recording. This legal gap is one that trademarks may help address. By protecting a distinctive visual—such as Swift’s iconic jumpsuit and pose—her team may gain stronger grounds to pursue claims against manipulated or AI-generated images that evoke her likeness.

The move underscores the growing concern among celebrities and legal experts about the misuse of AI in creating deepfakes, which have been used for everything from false advertising to explicit content. Swift’s proactive stance could set a precedent for other artists seeking to protect their identities in the digital age





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Taylor Swift AI Deepfakes Trademark Celebrity Rights Legal Protection

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