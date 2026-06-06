Taylor Swift Releases 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Toy Story 5, Marking Return to Country Roots

Taylor Swift's new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Toy Story 5 blends country elements with her signature style. The track features banjo and harmonica, a departure from her recent pop work. Swift expresses lifelong love for Toy Story, and fans speculate Oscar potential.

Taylor Swift has released a new original song titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for the upcoming Pixar film Toy Story 5 , marking a notable return to country-inspired sounds.

The track, released on Friday, features live instrumentation, plucky banjo, and harmonica, elements deeply rooted in the country genre that Swift first embraced in her early career. While Swift hasn't sung with a familiar twang on this track, the musical arrangement evokes her Nashville origins. Many consider her last official country album to be 2012's Red, though that record was more of a crossover experiment.

A more accurate designation for her last pure country album is 2010's Speak Now, released over 15 years ago.

'I Knew It, I Knew You' represents a stylistic bridge between Swift's country past and her pop dominance, blending acoustic warmth with her modern songwriting sensibilities. The song is co-produced by Jack Antonoff, Swift's longtime collaborator who has worked with her on every album from 2014's 1989 through 2024's The Tortured Poets Department. Their partnership began after Swift's country era, with the rare exception of the track 'Betty' from her 2020 Folklore album.

Swift expressed her excitement on social media, stating that writing the song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. She described creating something for the character Jessie as a new challenge that also felt second nature. Swift, a self-described Toy Story fan since age five, emphasized her lifelong connection to the franchise, vowing to stay on that adventure 'to infinity and beyond.

' Last weekend, billboards featuring the initials 'TS' styled like the Toy Story logo appeared in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Mexico City, and London. The dual meaning of 'TS' for both Taylor Swift and Toy Story made the campaign fitting. On Monday, Swift confirmed the song's release on Instagram, sharing that she had always dreamed of writing for characters she adored since watching the first Toy Story movie as a five-year-old.

She revealed that she fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when she saw it in its early stages and wrote the song immediately after the screening. Swift also announced pre-orders for three CD single versions of the track: one as it appears in the film, an acoustic version, and a piano version. All three quickly sold out.

Toy Story 5 director and writer Andrew Stanton praised Swift's contribution, noting her undeniable connection to Jessie and her immediate understanding of the character's journey. Stanton described the song as deeply connected to Toy Story, feeling on first listen as if it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. He called the collaboration kismet. The release has sparked speculation among fans about the song's potential for an Academy Award nomination in the Best Original Song category.

For the 2027 Oscars, eligibility requires a feature film to have a qualifying theatrical release between January 1 and December 31 of the current year. Toy Story 5 is set for worldwide release on June 19, satisfying that requirement.

Additionally, new Academy rules stipulate that if a song plays during the end credits, it must overlap with the last 15 seconds of the film before the credits begin. It remains unclear where 'I Knew It, I Knew You' is placed within the movie. If Swift submits the song and wins, she would move closer to achieving EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

Swift currently has multiple Grammys, an Emmy for her documentary, and Tony nominations for her role in Cats, but no Oscar yet. The song's country-infused melody and emotional resonance align well with Academy tastes, and Swift's massive fan base could boost its visibility.

However, competition in the category is always fierce. Regardless of awards, the track has already generated significant buzz as a heartfelt addition to the Toy Story franchise, reinforcing Swift's ability to cross genres and connect with audiences worldwide





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Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 I Knew It I Knew You Country Music Jack Antonoff

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