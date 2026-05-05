TB Cases in Bedok: Health Minister Reassures Public, Screening Underway

Singapore health authorities are investigating a cluster of tuberculosis cases linked to Bedok 216 Food Centre, Heartbeat@Bedok, and a Singapore Pools outlet. Mandatory and voluntary screening are being conducted, and the Health Minister has reassured the public that the risk of transmission through casual contact is low.

Singapore health authorities are actively addressing a cluster of tuberculosis (TB) cases linked to several locations in Bedok , including Bedok 216 Food Centre, Heartbeat@ Bedok , and a Singapore Pools outlet.

Investigations revealed 13 genetically similar cases identified between January 2023 and February of this year, categorized into three distinct clusters. Epidemiological studies and whole genome sequencing confirmed the close relationship between these cases, suggesting potential exposure through repeated or prolonged visits to these locations.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How visited Bedok 216 Food Centre and a tuberculosis screening centre at Heartbeat@Bedok on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, to reassure the public and provide updates on the situation. Minister Ong emphasized that TB is not easily transmitted through casual contact, requiring prolonged and close exposure for infection to occur. He specifically stated that activities like sharing plates or shaking hands do not pose a significant risk.

Despite this reassurance, the announcement of the TB clusters has noticeably impacted businesses at Bedok 216 Food Centre, with many hawkers reporting a significant decline in customer traffic – estimates ranging from 50 to 70 percent. Some stall owners have even opted to temporarily close their businesses due to the reduced demand. The authorities are responding with measures to support affected businesses, including waiving half a month's rental and other charges for hawkers this month.

The government is actively working to contain the spread and minimize disruption to daily life. The Ministry of Health has implemented mandatory TB screening for approximately 700 tenants and workers at the three identified locations.

Additionally, voluntary screening is available to members of the public who have spent a cumulative 96 hours or more at these locations since January 2023, with testing provided free of charge. As of Monday evening, over 700 individuals had already undergone screening at Heartbeat@Bedok and SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic. Singapore generally maintains low active TB infection rates, with fewer than 1,000 cases reported this year, a decrease from 1,156 cases in 2024.

Minister Ong expressed confidence in Singapore’s ability to manage the situation effectively, noting that the public is becoming accustomed to precautionary measures like mass screenings. He reiterated that life should continue as normal while these measures are in place. The health ministry continues to monitor the situation closely and provide updates to the public





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Tuberculosis Bedok Health Ministry Screening Singapore TB Cases Bedok 216 Heartbeat@Bedok

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