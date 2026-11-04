OpenAI and Anthropic build election war rooms to fight AI disinformation before 2026 US midterms

OpenAI has assembled a team of more than a dozen people in San Francisco to stop misuse of ChatGPT ahead of the 2026 US midterms, while Anthropic, Google and Meta also pledged efforts against AI-driven disinformation.

OpenAI has assembled a team of more than a dozen people in San Francisco working around the clock to prevent misuse of ChatGPT ahead of the 2026 US midterms.

The operations centre, stood up on Oct 29, represents a vast expansion of the company's efforts before the 2024 presidential election. At that time, AI tools were far less powerful and the chatbot had a fifth of the 1 billion users it has today. Josh Lawson, the head of civic and strategic risk at OpenAI who is leading the operation centre, said the most available technology in 2024 was text.

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Evolving Election Threats and Deepfakes

He added that the company is not just monitoring text anymore. Potential threats now include deepfakes, cyberattacks and foreign and domestic influence operations that can be created and launched with a series of prompts. The San Francisco team works with a satellite centre in Washington and involves scores of people, company officials said. The team examines prompts on ChatGPT automatically flagged for attempts to create false texts or images about the election.

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That could include prompting the chatbot to design an influence campaign, such as one about stuffing ballots, to spread on a social media platform using fake accounts. The company notifies the platforms when it identifies malign activity intended for use on their site. OpenAI has already disclosed efforts by Russia, China and Iran to use ChatGPT for foreign influence operations, including two campaigns it disrupted in October. It has not yet disclosed any specific efforts in the midterm elections.

Anthropic, which operates the Claude chatbot, has set up its own war room for the first time, assembling teams of analysts in cells in San Francisco, New York and Washington. Google and Meta have also pledged robust efforts to thwart attempts to use their AI tools to undermine confidence in the democratic process. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into social and political life online, the companies have all faced criticism for not doing enough to limit malicious content.

Industry War Rooms and Findings

The Brennan Center for Justice, a voting rights and democracy group at New York University School of Law, found that the most popular chatbots generally pushed back on queries about election-related conspiracy theories. At the same time, the centre found, AI tools regularly created text, images and videos that could be used to undermine confidence in elections.

The companies' establishment of war rooms recalls Meta's creation of one for the 2018 midterm elections following the furor over a Russian interference campaign on Facebook during the 2016 presidential election. Since then, Meta and other social media platforms scaled back their trust and safety teams, including efforts to police election-related disinformation. They did so under pressure from Republicans and, after 2025, the Trump administration, who accused them of censoring conservative views.

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Warnings on Voting Confidence

Experts and former government officials have warned that technology has created potent new ways to undermine public confidence in the electoral process even as the Trump administration dismantled the government teams that previously combated efforts to disrupt voting. Lauren Protentis, a former government official who oversaw foreign malign influence on the National Security Council under former President Joe Biden, said it would be foolish to think that threat has dissipated and that technology is not making the threats more potent and believable.

OpenAI's chief investigator, Ben Nimmo, said in an interview that the company has been trying to catch operations before they have a chance to gain traction. Experts warn the risk is growing after trust and safety cuts, while OpenAI says it is trying to catch such operations early.