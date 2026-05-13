Technological boom in Asia, challenges & saving grace in AI

Diverse economies across Asia have been uplifted by an unexpected surge in technology. A report projected huge growth in the global AI market. So too, AI infrastructure spending is poised to surpass $3 trillion. However, prices of energy are crucial and dependence on it increases economic dependence, indicating a potential risk as Middle East's conflict impacts supplies.

SINGAPORE: A surge in technology has significantly lifted up different economies across Asia over the past few years. These economies include Taiwan, renowned for its semiconductor prowess, South Korea, benefiting from memory chips and electronics, Singapore, which is spearheading AI, and mainland China, with its focus on electric vehicles and digital platforms.

Despite this economic growth, the Middle East's conflict poses a significant threat, as these economies heavily rely on oil and gas supplies originating from the region. However, Asia's high dependence on artificial intelligence (AI) might serve as a 'saving grace' for many of these economies. A United Nations report predicts a 25-fold growth in the global AI market and Morgan Stanley estimates that AI infrastructure spending will surpass US$3 trillion ($3.81 trillion) by 2028.

Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, among others, are facing a multitude of challenges like heavy energy imports, export dependence, and increased exposure to shipping chokepoints, especially after the invasion of Ukraine and Russia. Their consumption of energy, especially oil, makes the prices and supply of oil extremely crucial to them. China, despite facing challenges related to AI, has a better position in terms of domestic coal capacity and oil production, strategic reserves, and diversified suppliers.

With rapid adoption of electric vehicles, this country is also well-positioned to benefit. Jason Lui, head of the Asia-Pacific equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, believes that semiconductor companies will be able to pass on increased costs to end-customers.

Moreover, Gary Xu, managing director of technology at Colliers International, points out that knowledge-sharing between US and Asian tech companies could also help to strengthen AI. However, economies with fewer resources will suffer more from energy crisis, creating a widening gap between countries. A housing market example includes a four-room latest HDB flat in Tiong Bahru, Redhill, that recently resold for $1.53 million, setting a new record for resale price of a four-room HDB flat in Singapore.

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