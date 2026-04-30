Teen Accused of Licking iJooz Straw Granted Permission to Travel for School Trip

A French teenager charged with mischief and public nuisance for licking and returning a straw to an iJooz vending machine has been allowed by a Singaporean court to travel to Manila for a mandatory school trip. The court imposed conditions, including additional bail and passport surrender upon return.

An 18-year-old French national accused of licking a straw from an iJooz vending machine before returning it has been granted permission by a Singaporean district court to travel to Manila for a mandatory school trip .

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, a student at ESSEC Business School in one-north, was approved on April 29 to leave Singapore from May 2 to 25 for a 'field experience' required for his graduation. His defence lawyer, Kanthan Raghavendra from Kalidass Law Corporation, confirmed that the trip is essential for Maximilien to complete his studies. As part of the court's conditions, Maximilien must surrender his passport to the Investigating Officer (IO) within 24 hours of his return.

Additionally, he is required to provide an extra bail of $5,000, with a school representative agreeing to act as his bailor. Maximilien was charged on April 24 with mischief and being a public nuisance after allegedly licking a straw from an iJooz machine and placing it back in the dispenser. The incident, which occurred in March, forced iJooz—a company known for its freshly squeezed orange juice vending machines—to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser.

A video of the act went viral on March 12, causing widespread outrage and concern among netizens. If convicted, Maximilien could face up to three months in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both. The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting concerns about hygiene and public behavior in shared spaces. While the court has allowed Maximilien to proceed with his educational obligations, the legal proceedings will continue upon his return.

The incident has also sparked discussions about the responsibilities of individuals in maintaining public health standards, especially in environments where shared items are used





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