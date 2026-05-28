Teen Charged After 174 km/h Police Chase and Multiple Traffic Offences

A 17‑year‑old was arrested following a high‑speed chase that saw him exceed speed limits by over 80 km/h, run red lights, drive against traffic and crash into several stationary cars. He faces numerous charges including dangerous driving, use of a forged licence and driving a deregistered vehicle.

A seventeen‑year‑old male was arrested this week after a reckless high‑speed pursuit that endangered dozens of motorists and resulted in a string of traffic violations across Singapore.

On the night of 16 January, officers on patrol along Paya Lebar Road observed the teenager's vehicle, a Mercedes‑Benz A180, accelerate away as they approached. The suspect fled in the opposite direction, weaving against the flow of traffic and ignoring multiple traffic signals. Police radio logs and dash‑cam footage later confirmed that the car reached a peak speed of 174 kilometres per hour on the East Coast Parkway, more than double the posted limit of 90 km/h.

The teenager also exceeded the 40 km/h limit on Guillemard Road, travelling at 96 km/h, and ran several red lights before entering residential streets such as Ubi Avenue 2 and Lorong 28 in Geylang, where he continued to drive in the wrong direction. During the chase, the vehicle struck five stationary cars parked along Paya Lebar Road and Guillemard Road.

The pursuit culminated at the intersection of Marine Parade Road and Still Road South, where the Mercedes collided with a sixth immobile vehicle. The teenager abandoned the car and fled on foot, but officers apprehended him shortly thereafter. A subsequent inspection of the car revealed a deregistered chassis fitted with a falsified licence plate. Inside the vehicle, police recovered a vaporiser and a pod, though the Health Sciences Authority declined further action due to insufficient evidence of illegal substance possession.

The incident is the latest in a series of alleged offences involving the same young driver. Police records show that on 8 January, the teen was stopped at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre car park after officers discovered he was operating another deregistered vehicle with a counterfeit plate, driving from Haig Road to the casino complex.

A later incident on 30 January 2025 (the year appears in police notes) involved the teenager taking his grandmother's car without permission after finding an unattended key. He reportedly drove the family vehicle for about an hour before returning it; the grandmother filed a missing‑vehicle report, and the car was recovered nearby.

In addition to the dangerous‑driving charge, the teenager faces accusations of using a forged licence, driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop after an accident, and disobeying police orders. He is scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, 28 May, where a magistrate will determine the appropriate penalties. Police have reiterated that drivers who commit serious traffic offences or operate vehicles without valid licences will be prosecuted vigorously to protect public safety





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Dangerous Driving Traffic Violations Police Chase Underage Driver Vehicle Fraud

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