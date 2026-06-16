Teen Charged as Adult in Murder of Stepsister on Carnival Cruise

A sixteen‑year‑old was charged as an adult after allegedly strangling his eighteen‑year‑old stepsister aboard a Carnival cruise ship, with the case now being heard in federal court. The accused was taken into custody following a court order and faces both murder and sexual assault charges. The victim, a high‑school cheerleader, died in international waters and her case has drawn attention to the handling of juvenile offenders in federal crimes.

On a cruise ship belonging to the Carnival line a sixteen year old teenager has been charged as an adult following a government decision to treat the case with the same gravity as a full adult prosecution.

The boy, identified as Timothy Hudson, is accused of strangling his eighteen year old stepsister while they were traveling together in international waters. This legal choice was made because the death occurred off the coast of Florida, outside any single state jurisdiction, making federal court the appropriate venue for prosecution.

After a federal judge reversed an earlier ruling that allowed the teen to be released on electronic monitoring, Hudson was taken into custody on June 15, 2024, in a Tampa courthouse after ordering said surrender was issued by Judge Edwin Torres. He is now being held in a juvenile facility that complies with federal requirements, even though the proceedings will be treated like an adult case.

During a May 27 hearing, the judge, the defense and the prosecutors all presented arguments about whether Hudson should remain in pretrial detention. The assistant U.S. Attorney who represented the government said the seriousness of the alleged crime left no room for doubt that the defendant posed a danger to the public. She highlighted how a few seconds were sufficient for the alleged strangulation to have taken place.

She also pointed out that, as an adult defendant, Hudson faces a potential life sentence and therefore a greater flight risk than he would face as a juvenile. The defense argued that Hudson had complied with all conditions of his earlier release for several months and posed no obvious threat.

Judge Torres ultimately decided to treat Hudson's confinement as an adult pretrial matter and considered placing him closer to his family in central Florida rather than leaving him in the area of the trial in South Florida, citing logistical concerns for his custody. Anna Kepner, the victim, was an active high school cheerleader at a church‑affiliated school located roughly sixty‑five kilometres east of Orlando.

She died on the night of November 6, 2023, when authorities discovered her body concealed under a mattress inside a cabin that she shared with Hudson and a third teen. The official cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation, a form of strangulation in which an external object or force prevents proper breathing. At her memorial service, the family requested that mourners wear bright colours in honour of Anna's vibrant personality rather than the traditional black.

Her father, Christopher Kepner, released a statement that the family was relying on the justice system to pursue the truth with care and integrity. He expressed hope that the outcome would bring closure while also maintaining respect for his daughter's memory





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