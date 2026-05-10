Teen Cosplayer Arrested After Punching and Kicking Amos Yee at Anime Convention

A teenage cosplayer was arrested on Saturday (May 9) after he allegedly attacked Amos Yee outside an anime convention, which had issued a ban on the convicted child sex offender. Footage of the incident uploaded online shows the teen, cosplaying Yuji Itadori, raining blows and kicks on Yee at a crowded walkway within the convention centre.

A teen cosplaying Yuji Itadori from manga series Jujutsu Kaisen was seen punching and kicking Amos Yee at Suntec City Convention Centre on May 9.

A teenage cosplayer was arrested on Saturday (May 9) after he allegedly attacked Amos Yee outside an anime convention, which had issued a ban on the convicted child sex offender. Footage of the incident uploaded online shows the teen, cosplaying Yuji Itadori, raining blows and kicks on Yee at a crowded walkway within the convention centre. Ticketed anime convention Doujin Market was taking place at the upper floor of the centre over the weekend.

Doujin Market earlier announced the cancellation of Yee's ticket and said it had banned him from all conventions as part of its 'no-tolerance policy'. According to the minute-long clip circulating online, the cosplayer had paused his initial attack after about 20 seconds and walked away. As Yee stood up from the ground, the cosplayer returned to tackle him from behind, pushing him to the floor and punching his head.

Following the fracas, Yee said on X that he had suffered a bloodied lip. In a video Yee uploaded on X, he is seen telling the camera that he was 'kicked out' of the convention, and that many anime fans were milling around the centre. He also denied supposition circulating online that he had incited the altercation or was taking upskirt photos of women. He had been convicted in the US for child pornography and sexual grooming and was





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Anime Convention Doujin Market Yuji Itadori Amos Yee Punching And Kicking Child Sex Offender Sexual Grooming Upskirt Photos

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