Teenage Girl Suffered Brutal Assault in Orchard Road Car Park After Online Lure

A 14‑year‑old was allegedly drawn to an Orchard Road{ } mall car park : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : :

A harrowing incident unfolded on May 3 in a shopping mall car park on Singapore's Orchard Road when a 14‑year‑old girl was allegedly lured by an online acquaintance and brutally assaulted by a group of teenage girls.

According to statements made to Shin Min Daily News, the victim had originally gone out for dinner with friends before receiving a message that convinced her to meet someone she had been chatting with online. The meeting point was the parking level on the eleventh floor of the mall. Once there, the girl was surrounded by at least seven other teenagers - four of whom she reportedly knew from previous online interactions.

The assault lasted roughly forty minutes, during which the young victim was kicked, punched, slapped and subjected to other forms of physical violence. After the attack she managed to escape, first seeking refuge at The Centrepoint, a nearby shopping complex, before travelling to her grandmother's home in Bedok where she finally contacted her mother. Police and emergency services were alerted to a disturbance near Bedok Reservoir Road at about 11.25 pm on the same night.

Responding officers arrested seven female teenagers, aged between 12 and 17, on charges of rioting while investigations into the motive and the role of the online lure continue. The police confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody and that the case remains under active investigation. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed they attended the scene after the emergency call, providing medical assistance until the victim could be transferred to hospital.

The victim's mother described the physical and emotional toll the attack has taken on her daughter. The girl suffered extensive injuries, including swollen and bruised facial features, a nosebleed, swelling around both ears, and a lump on her head. She was hospitalised for nine days and is still receiving medical treatment and counselling. According to her mother, the trauma resurfaces frequently, causing intense emotional fluctuations and even stomach pain whenever the incident is recalled.

The family has also expressed anguish that none of the perpetrators or their families have offered an apology or any form of restitution for the suffering inflicted. The case has reignited public discussion on the dangers of online interactions among minors and the need for stronger safeguards to protect young people from predatory behaviour and peer‑initiated violence





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Orchard Road Assault Online Luring Teen Violence Singapore Police Investigation Minor Victim

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