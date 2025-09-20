Teenager and Two Men Arrested in Connection with SAF Impersonation Bulk Order Scams

A 17-year-old girl and two men, aged 21 and 28, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in bulk order scams that impersonated Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel. The arrests followed police raids conducted between September 18 and 19. Investigations reveal the suspects were allegedly acting on behalf of a scam syndicate. The 28-year-old man had allegedly given his Singpass credentials to the syndicate. The teenager and the 21-year-old man are accused of subscribing to phone lines used in the scams. The recent incidents involved several businesses.

Authorities have apprehended a teenager and two men in connection with a series of bulk order scams targeting businesses under the guise of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel. The arrests, which took place during coordinated police raids between September 18th and 19th, mark a significant step in combating the fraudulent activities that have plagued local businesses.

The Commercial Affairs Department's Anti-Scam Command, in collaboration with the Central Police Division, executed simultaneous operations across multiple locations, including Bukit Batok West, Fernvale Lane, and Northshore Drive, leading to the apprehension of the suspects. Preliminary investigations suggest the individuals were acting under the direction of a larger scam syndicate, highlighting the organized nature of these fraudulent schemes and the challenges faced by law enforcement in dismantling such networks. The investigations also shed light on the methods employed by the syndicate, revealing the exploitation of personal information and the use of compromised digital identities to facilitate their illicit activities. The police are actively working to determine the full scope of the scam and to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved, emphasizing their commitment to protecting businesses and individuals from falling victim to fraudulent practices. The recent arrests also underscore the ongoing efforts to educate the public about scam prevention and to raise awareness of the tactics employed by scammers. \Details emerging from the investigation reveal the specific roles played by each of the apprehended individuals in the bulk order scams. A 28-year-old man is alleged to have relinquished his Singpass credentials to the scam syndicate in exchange for financial compensation. This action highlights the vulnerability of personal digital identities and the risk associated with sharing sensitive information. The 17-year-old girl and the 21-year-old man are accused of assisting unknown individuals in subscribing to phone lines, some of which were later found to be linked to the fraudulent bulk orders. This suggests a coordinated effort to establish communication channels used to perpetrate the scams and to impersonate SAF personnel. The police are examining the phone lines to trace the origins of the calls and to identify other potential perpetrators. The swift action taken by law enforcement demonstrates a commitment to disrupting the scams and preventing further losses. Furthermore, the police are reminding the public of the serious legal consequences associated with assisting in fraudulent activities and sharing personal information that could be used for illicit purposes. Individuals who disclose their Singpass credentials to facilitate an offence may face severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to three years, or a fine, or both. Additionally, providing a fraudulently registered SIM card to another person can result in a fine of up to $10,000 or a jail term not exceeding three years, or both. The severity of these penalties underscores the importance of protecting personal information and of exercising caution when interacting with individuals who request such information. \The recent wave of bulk order scams has targeted a diverse range of local businesses, including food stalls and florists, emphasizing the pervasive nature of the fraudulent activities. The initial incident, reported on September 9th, involved a Tiong Bahru biryani stall owner who received a fake order for 150 packets of food from an individual posing as an SAF representative. Subsequent incidents have affected a Bukit Timah florist, a Novena nasi lemak stall, and a Thomson Road bakery, illustrating the broad reach of the scams and the financial losses suffered by the victims. These cases serve as a reminder for business owners to scrutinize incoming orders and to verify the identities of customers, especially when dealing with bulk orders or large sums of money. The police have urged businesses to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately. The investigations into these scams are ongoing, with the authorities working diligently to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the fraudulent activities. The police are also collaborating with businesses to educate them on scam prevention and to provide them with the resources needed to protect themselves from being targeted by scammers. This proactive approach underscores the importance of a collaborative effort between law enforcement, businesses, and the public in order to effectively combat fraud and to safeguard the community from financial harm. The recent arrests, combined with the ongoing investigation and the public awareness campaign, represent a strong message that fraudulent activities will not be tolerated and that perpetrators will be brought to justice





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scams Fraud Police Arrests SAF Impersonation

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks advanceGAZA: Israeli tanks were seen in two Gaza City areas that are gateways to the city centre, residents said on Thursday (Sep 18), while internet and phone lines were cut off across the Gaza Strip, a sign that ground operations were likely to escalate imminently.

Read more »

Adani cleared of some Hindenburg allegations by India regulatorMUMBAI: India’s market regulator issued two orders on Thursday (Sep 18) clearing several of billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies of some of the allegations of financial impropriety made

Read more »

Apple's iPhone 17 models launch to cheers and applause at Orchard Road store in SingaporeSINGAPORE — Jonathan Ng, 47, was the first person in Singapore to get his hands on the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max — two of them in fact — despite only standing in line from 6.45am.Unlike the 250 or so people who had queued outside the Apple Store in Orchard Road since the wee hours of Sept 19, or even...

Read more »

More support for 2,000 local enterprises to build AI capabilitiesTwo thousand local firms will be able to experiment with digital tools before deciding if they want to use them. Authorities say an enhanced Digital Leaders Programme will focus especially on helping firms adopt AI over the next three years.

Read more »

Teenager and Two Men Arrested in SAF Impersonation Bulk Order ScamA 17-year-old girl and two men, aged 21 and 28, were arrested in connection with bulk order scams impersonating Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel. The arrests followed police raids conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department and Central Police Division. Investigations revealed the trio allegedly acted on instructions from a scam syndicate. The 28-year-old man is suspected of providing Singpass credentials for monetary gains, while the others assisted in subscribing to phone lines linked to the scams. The police are investigating and have previously arrested others in connection with similar schemes.

Read more »

Singaporean Snags First Two iPhone 17 Pro Max ModelsJonathan Ng, a human resource professional, was the first in Singapore to acquire two new iPhone 17 Pro Max models, pre-ordering them and receiving them as soon as the store opened. Despite pre-ordering, he continued his tradition of being present for the launch. Other customers queued early to purchase the new iPhone 17 line-up and other Apple products.

Read more »