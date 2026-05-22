Teenager's Post Sparks Discussion on Strict Parenting in Singapore

A Singaporean teenager's post about being scolded by her parents for falling sick after studying late has sparked discussions online about strict parenting and the intense pressure students face at home.

A Singapore an teenager shared her experience on the r/SGExams forum about being harshly scolded by her parents for falling sick after studying late. The teenager, who is 18 years old, said her parents called her names like 'troublesome' and 'disappointing' after she came down with the flu from staying up until 1 a.m. to study.

The scolding began shortly after her parents brought her home from the doctor's clinic. The teenager explained that her parents felt she didn't listen to their advice about sleeping early and drinking water, and that she was already 18 and should know these things. Her mother then went on to say that she wouldn't have a career in medicine and would be jobless for the rest of her life because of a mild flu.

Her father later joined in, telling her she was a 'disgrace to the family'. The teenager said the comments affected her deeply, leading to a migraine and her feeling upset. Despite the incident, she still appreciates her parents and their efforts. She also mentioned that she is a high-achieving student and has never spoken back to her parents because she is afraid.

The post sparked discussions online about strict parenting and the intense pressure students face at home. Many commenters shared similar experiences of being criticized for academic performance, burnout, or getting sick after long hours of studying. Some users even shared their own experiences of being berated by their parents for falling sick. One user wrote that their father berates them when they fall sick, even letting them go home alone when they were hospitalized for foot surgery.

Another user said that they cope with their parents' harsh behavior by disassociating. Many commenters reassured the teenager that this kind of treatment is not normal and that parents shouldn't scold their children for falling sick. They also emphasized that it's not necessary or helpful.





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