Television Comedy Legend James Burrows, Director of 'Cheers,' 'Friends,' and 'Will & Grace,' Dies at 85

James Burrows, the acclaimed director and producer behind some of television's most beloved sitcoms, has died at 85. The family of the multiple Emmy winner confirmed he passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Burrows directed over a thousand episodes, shaping classic comedies from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to The Big Bang Theory. His influence on the sitcom format was profound, earning him the nickname 'the man behind the curtain' at NBC. He is remembered for his pursuit of comedic perfection, his deep understanding of character-driven humor, and his generous spirit. The entertainment world mourns the loss of a visionary director whose work defined generations of laughter.

James Burrows , the legendary television director and executive producer best known for his work on iconic sitcoms, has died at the age of 85. His family confirmed the news, stating he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Burrows, who directed over a thousand episodes of classic comedies including Cheers, Taxi, Friends, and Will and Grace, spent his entire career shaping the landscape of television comedy. Though his name was often a fleeting credit in opening sequences, his influence was indelible, defining an era of humor and heart. He began his television journey relatively late, at 35, with The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show, and Laverne & Shirley.

He co-created Cheers, directing 243 of its 273 episodes, and helmed all 246 episodes of Will and Grace. His directing credits also include Frasier, Friends, Mike & Molly, and the pilots of Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. In his memoir, Burrows described his pursuit of the perfect comedic moment where script, performance, and chemistry converge-a sweet spot that produced the most enduring laughs.

His family reflected that his understanding of comedy was rooted in humanity, connection, and truth, and that beyond his professional triumphs, he was cherished for his kindness, generosity, and genuine rapport with everyone he met. NBC, home to many of his shows, hailed him as the man behind the curtain who mastered the art of comedy and shaped their "Must See TV" lineup.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in New York, Burrows was the son of writer-director-producer Abe Burrows, whose Broadway successes provided a rich theatrical upbringing. After Oberlin College and Yale School of Drama, where he studied alongside Robert Klein and John Guare, he entered television through his father's connections, working as a dialogue coach and assistant.

A pivotal moment came when he wrote to Mary Tyler Moore seeking any position; that letter led to an apprenticeship at MTM Enterprises and the launch of a historic career. His theatre background honed his skill in directing actors and staging scenes, a talent that translated seamlessly to the multi-camera sitcom format. Burrows' legacy is measured not only in the hundreds of episodes he directed but in the laughter he generated and the community he fostered within the industry.

His passing marks the end of an era for television comedy, leaving behind a body of work that continues to define the genre and remind audiences of the profound joy found in well-crafted humor and authentic human connection





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