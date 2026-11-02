Telok Blangah Murder Suspect Gabriel Foong Taken Back to Crime Scene on Nov 2

Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng was escorted back to Block 57 Telok Blangah Heights to reconstruct the murder of 73-year-old Tham Nam Poh, which occurred on October 5.

Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng, 32, is accused of murdering Tham Nam Poh, 73, at the void deck of Block 57 Telok Blangah Heights on Oct 5.

Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng, 32, who was charged with the murder of 73-year-old Tham Nam Poh, was taken back to the scene of his alleged crime at Block 57 Telok Blangah Heights on Monday (Nov 2) morning. A man charged with murdering an elderly man at the void deck of a Telok Blangah HDB block was taken back to the alleged crime scene on Monday (Nov 2) morning.

Also read Diner washes hands by table, drips water on floor despite nearby sink: Changi Road eatery urges basic etiquette

Accused Describes Incident At Void Deck

Officers responding to the incident then found a 73-year-old Chinese man lying motionless on the ground floor, while a 53-year-old Chinese man was also found injured. Dressed in a red polo shirt and navy blue shorts, he was restrained at his wrists and ankles as he recounted the events of that day. At times, they stopped as investigators pointed to spots marked by evidence markers.

Advertisement

As he responded, investigators were seen taking notes, while crime scene specialists photographed the scene for documentation. The revisit lasted about 10 minutes, after which Foong was led away in an unmarked police vehicle. Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng arrived with a police escort at Block 57 Telok Blangah Heights at 9.15am on Nov 2. He was taken back to the scene on Nov 2, where he is accused of killing Tham Nam Poh, 73.

Police received calls for help on Oct 5 after a bloodied man ran to a coffee shop. At around 6pm on Oct 5, the police had received calls for help near Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights. Foong was covered in blood and running when he arrived at the coffee shop area. He had also run into a clinic at Block 61 asking for help for Tham.

Tham Declared Dead After Foong Surrenders

Tham was found motionless and later declared dead. Foong had later called the police to surrender and was arrested. He was charged on Oct 7 and has been remanded since. His next court mention is expected to be on Nov 4.

The visit to the scene took about seven minutes before being whisked away by the police in an unmarked black van. David Sun, 90, was found unfit to stand trial for his wife's killing and was given a five-year notional jail term.