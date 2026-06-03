Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean on the Changing Business of Investment

Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean discusses the impact of global events on the business of investment, citing the intersection of security, geopolitics, business, and finance. He notes that the investment environment has been volatile, involving tariff wars and active military conflicts.

Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean says business of investment has changed due to global events , citing intersection of security, geopolitics, business, finance. He notes that investment environment has been volatile, involving tariff wars and active military conflicts impacting the world's economy.

Mr Teo, a 53-year veteran of public service, says his experience in government has been useful in his new role as chairman. He notes that security issues are now given the spotlight at global forums such as the World Economic Forum's Davos meetings. Temasek is investing in various markets, including the US, India, Europe, and China, and each market is impacted differently by geopolitical events. Mr Teo says Temasek has a strong team and good foundation to tackle the volatility.

He notes that companies in Temasek's portfolio, such as PSA, SATS, and ST Engineering, are already involved in activities in the Middle East. Temasek is also looking to invest in the region, with plans to open an office in the Middle East. On technology investments, Mr Teo says Temasek looks for companies that are strong and creative in their applications of artificial intelligence.

He notes that there is a large stack of AI businesses that investors can look at, which may not get caught up in geopolitical arguments. Mr Teo says investments into tech seem to focus on a fairly narrow segment of the AI field, and that is drawing resources away from other parts of the market. He notes that Temasek looks for long-term sustainable absolute returns in AI, which is their key focus





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