Temasek Holdings Struggles to Meet 2030 Climate Goal as Global Energy Transition Becomes Complex

The chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings, Mr. Pillay, expressed concerns about the sustainability of the company's current climate goal, warning that global economic and industrial realities are making the transition to greener energy more challenging. He commented on industries heavily dependent on conventional energy sources, making emissions reductions difficult to achieve in the near term, and the uneven nature of the global energy transition.

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings has warned that it may struggle to meet its medium-term climate goal of halving the net emissions linked to its portfolio by 2030, due to global economic and industrial realities complicating the transition to greener energy.

Debt manager Dilhan Pillay acknowledged emissions tied to the investment firm's portfolio have fallen by around 30% since its first climate targets were announced in 2019. However, sectors such as aviation and power generation, which form significant parts of its portfolio, could prevent emissions from falling sufficiently to meet the 2030 target.

Mr. Pillay emphasized the role of renewable energy in decarbonizing the power sector but also acknowledged the need for traditional baseload energy sources, such as thermal power, during the transition period to maintain electricity grid stability and keep power prices affordable





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Climate Change Renewable Energy Power Generation Traditional Baseload Energy Sources Emissions Reductions Scenario Of A Low-Carbon Economy Decarbonisation Of The Aviation Sector Transition To A Sustainable Future

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung, labour union meet again as Seoul threatens to intervene to block strikeSEOUL — Samsung Electronics and its South Korean labour union began another round of talks on Tuesday (May 19) to break an impasse in bonus negotiations, after dialogue on Monday did not produce an agreement.

Read more »

Asia Navigation of Energy and Digital Transition Crucial for Global Outcomes, Says ChairmanAsia's navigation of the energy and digital transition will have a significant impact on global outcomes, according to Temasek Holdings Chairman, Teo Chee Hean, who highlighted the need for the region to chart its own path instead of blindly following global trends. Standard Chartered, along with Temasek and the Singapore Green Finance Centre, predicted that AI could add up to US$1 trillion to Southeast Asia's economy by 2030, but there are challenges remaining, particularly in renewable energy deployment.

Read more »

Putin and Xi Jinping Meet in Beijing, with Positive Momentum in CooperationRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing on Wednesday, discussing the strong, positive momentum in cooperation between Russia and China, despite unfavourable external factors.

Read more »

Xi and Putin's meet, praise friendship, discuss energy co-operationChinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks, praising their friendship, and focusing on energy and security co-operation in Beijing.

Read more »