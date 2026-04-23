Tencent and Alibaba in Talks to Invest in AI Startup DeepSeek

Chinese tech giants Tencent and Alibaba are reportedly in discussions to invest in artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, which is aiming for a valuation exceeding $20 billion. The potential investment underscores the intense capital requirements for developing advanced AI models and the growing competition in the AI sector.

The artificial intelligence landscape is witnessing a surge in investment activity, with Chinese startup DeepSeek becoming the latest focal point for major tech players. According to a report by The Information, both Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group, two of China ’s most influential technology companies, are currently engaged in discussions regarding a potential investment in DeepSeek.

This interest comes on the heels of DeepSeek’s initial foray into external fundraising, announced just last week, where the company aimed to secure at least $300 million. However, the current talks suggest a significantly heightened ambition, with DeepSeek now targeting a valuation exceeding $20 billion – a substantial increase from the initial $10 billion benchmark. The rapid escalation in valuation reflects the immense interest generated by DeepSeek’s capabilities and the competitive pressure within the AI sector.

DeepSeek, currently owned by Chinese hedge fund High-Flyer Capital Management, has quickly established itself as a significant player in the AI arena. Its initial model release in January 2025 had a notable impact, even triggering a global tech selloff and prompting Chinese competitors to accelerate the development and release of upgrades to their own AI models. This demonstrates the disruptive potential of DeepSeek’s technology and its ability to influence market dynamics.

The company’s focus appears to be on developing cutting-edge AI models, particularly those requiring advanced reasoning and capable of functioning as autonomous agentic bots. This necessitates substantial capital investment, highlighting the financial barriers to entry in the increasingly sophisticated AI field. The ongoing negotiations with Tencent and Alibaba underscore the strategic importance of AI and the willingness of major corporations to invest heavily in securing a competitive edge.

The report also notes that the discussions are still in progress, and the final valuation and amount of capital raised remain subject to change. The potential investment also raises questions about the geopolitical considerations surrounding AI development. The Information previously reported that some US venture capitalists might be hesitant to invest in DeepSeek due to its Chinese origins.

This hesitancy is further compounded by reports that DeepSeek has not showcased its flagship model to US chipmakers for performance optimization and has, despite restrictions, trained one of its newest models on Nvidia’s most advanced chips. These actions suggest a deliberate strategy to maintain control over its technology and potentially circumvent US export controls.

The situation highlights the growing tension between the US and China in the race to dominate the AI landscape and the challenges faced by companies operating in this complex geopolitical environment. The lack of immediate comment from Alibaba, Tencent, and DeepSeek regarding these discussions adds to the intrigue and underscores the sensitivity surrounding the potential investment.

The outcome of these talks will likely have significant implications for the future of AI development, both in China and globally, and will be closely watched by industry observers and policymakers alike. The sheer scale of the potential investment signals a strong belief in DeepSeek’s future prospects and its ability to contribute to the advancement of artificial intelligence





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