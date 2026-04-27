Tengah Garden Residences Achieves Record 99% Sales Rate at Launch, Setting New Benchmark for Private Residential Projects in 2026

Tengah Garden Residences, the first mixed-use development in Tengah, achieved a 99% sales rate at its launch, selling 853 of 863 units by 3pm on April 26, 2026. The project set a new record for the highest number of units sold at a private residential launch in 2026, with an average price of S$2,120 psf. Analysts attribute the strong demand to competitive pricing, first-mover advantage, and Tengah's growth potential as a sustainable, smart, and car-lite town.

Tengah Garden Residences achieved an impressive 99 percent sales rate during its launch over the weekend, with 853 out of its 863 units sold by 3pm on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The development, which is the first mixed-use project in the new town of Tengah, set a record for the highest number of units sold at a private residential launch in 2026 to date. The average price per square foot (psf) was S$2,120 (US$1,660), reflecting strong buyer confidence in the area's long-term potential. The 10 unsold units were the largest configurations available—the four-bedroom premium units with a yard.

According to Ms. Betsy Chng, head of sales and marketing at Hong Leong Holdings, the strong response underscores buyer confidence in Tengah as an emerging residential precinct with significant growth prospects. Buyers were attracted by the project's competitive pricing across various unit types, as well as its integrated amenities within a rapidly developing area.

The development also saw strong demand from upgraders and right-sizers from nearby western estates, including Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East and West, and Bukit Panjang. The project's appeal lies in its future-ready design, strong connectivity, and long-term potential as a sustainable, smart, and car-lite township. Tengah Garden Residences offers one- to four-bedroom units, ranging in size from 485 sq ft to 1,260 sq ft.

Pricing started at S$980,000 (S$2,025 psf) for one-bedroom units, S$1.11 million (S$1,779 psf) for two-bedroom units, S$1.588 million (S$1,993 psf) for three-bedroom units, and S$2.288 million (S$2,025 psf) for four-bedroom units. The development is strategically located near the upcoming Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line and is in close proximity to major shopping malls such as JEM, Westgate, and IMM.

It is also near several educational institutions, including the upcoming Anglo-Chinese Primary School, Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Swiss Cottage Secondary School, and Nanyang Technological University. A joint venture by Hong Leong Holdings, GuocoLand, and CSC Land Group, the project is expected to receive its temporary occupation permit in 2029. Property analysts attribute the strong sales to the development's first-mover advantage, competitive pricing, and Tengah's growth potential.

The project's location next to the future Hong Kah MRT station, on-site retail offerings at Tengah Garden Galleria, and demand from HDB upgraders further bolstered its appeal. The development is seen as a strategic investment opportunity, allowing buyers to benefit from the area's transformation into a sustainable, smart, and car-lite town. Mr. Marcus Chu, CEO of ERA Singapore, highlighted the significance of early investment in emerging markets like Tengah, drawing parallels with the growth trajectories of Punggol and Bidadari.

He noted that Tengah is expected to follow a similar path over the next decade as infrastructure and amenities develop. Mr. Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia, added that low interest rates and demand from dual-income no-kids couples also contributed to the strong sales performance. Tengah Garden Residences is now the best-selling project by the number of units since Parktown Residence in February 2025 and has achieved the strongest-performing launch in percentage terms since Skye at Holland in October 2025





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