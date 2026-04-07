Tengah Garden Residences: First Private Condo Launches in Tengah from $980,000

Discover Tengah Garden Residences, the first private condominium in Tengah, Singapore, launching with prices from $980,000. This 863-unit development offers a range of units, from 1- to 4-bedroom apartments, and boasts sustainable features and excellent connectivity. It is located near the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL) and offers access to amenities such as a pool, clubhouses, and retail outlets.

Tengah Garden Residences, Singapore 's inaugural private condominium in the burgeoning Tengah New Town, is poised to welcome the public with previews commencing this Saturday, April 11th. Situated along Tengah Garden Avenue within District 24, this development presents a diverse selection of living spaces, comprising 863 units that range from one-bedroom layouts (485 sq ft) to spacious four-bedroom configurations (1,260 sq ft).

The price points are set attractively, with one-bedroom units starting at $980,000 ($2,025 per sq ft), two-bedroom units at $1.11 million ($1,779 psf), three-bedroom units at $1.588 million ($1,993 psf), and four-bedroom units at $2.288 million ($2,025 psf). This project represents a significant milestone, being the first private residential offering in Tengah to include a retail component, signifying an early opportunity to invest in the nascent stages of this planned township. The strategic location and comprehensive amenities make this a highly desirable investment for potential homeowners. The development is a joint venture by Hong Leong Holdings, GuocoLand, and CSC Land Group, who secured the 274,028 sq ft site through a government land tender in January 2025, with a top bid of $675 million, which translates to $821 per plot ratio (ppr). The residential component comprises nine 16-storey blocks, thoughtfully oriented along a North-South axis, allowing residents to enjoy views of the serene Tengah Pond. Residents will enjoy a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, two clubhouses, a children's clubhouse, a well-equipped gym, three tennis and pickleball courts, versatile function rooms, and a dedicated children's play zone. Moreover, the project has achieved the BCA Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy (SLE) certification, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. The units incorporate a Smart Gateway hub, offering residents the convenience of controlling smart and energy-efficient appliances through a mobile application. \The development's design integrates sustainable urban development principles, which are designed to contribute to lower maintenance expenses for residents. The first-floor commercial podium, encompassing approximately 30,000 sq ft, will feature a selection of food and beverage outlets, retail stores, and essential services, with tenant details finalized closer to the project's anticipated completion date in 2029. The Tengah Garden Residences benefits from superior connectivity, including direct access to the Hong Kah MRT station on the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL), and convenient side-gate access to a bus stop and taxi stand. The JRL will significantly enhance accessibility, linking Tengah to Choa Chu Kang on the North-South Line and Jurong East on the North-South and East-West Lines. The Tengah precinct will be served by four JRL stations in total, including Hong Kah (JS4), Tengah (JS3), Tengah Park (JE2), and Tengah Plantation (JE1), with phased openings slated to begin in 2027. This enhanced connectivity is expected to make Tengah an attractive option for a broad spectrum of homebuyers. The area is also well-connected to major expressways, including the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and Kranji Expressway (KJE) via Bukit Batok Road and Brickland Road. Furthermore, future infrastructure upgrades are planned for the area, including new PIE slip roads and the Jurong Canal Drive interchange. The residential area is also strategically situated close to several educational institutions like Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Swiss Cottage Secondary School and Nanyang Technological University. Furthermore, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and United World College are also planning to relocate to Tengah, with operations expected to begin in 2030. Residents will have access to shopping and dining choices, with JEM, Westgate, and IMM in the Jurong East area easily accessible. The well-planned infrastructure, transport links, and the availability of amenities all add to the value proposition of Tengah as a residential area. \Tengah is envisioned as one of Singapore's latest Housing and Development Board (HDB) towns, with a unique car-free town center and a 5km-long, 100m-wide Forest Corridor. The development is focused on sustainable urban planning. The planning for this modern town started in 2016, with the initial Build-To-Order (BTO) flats launched in November 2018. The keys were given to the first residents in 2023, and since then over 14,000 flats have been finished across 14 projects. The HDB plans to build approximately 30,000 public housing units in Tengah, a part of a wider goal to supply around 42,000 homes which include private housing options such as executive condominiums (ECs) and condominiums. Approximately 47% of the planned public housing supply has been accomplished, with the town aimed to be completed in the early 2030s. The Tengah Community Club, which began operating in March 2025, and Plantation Plaza, the town's inaugural neighborhood center, are now open for public use. A general hospital, Tengah General and Community Hospital, is in the works, with plans for it to begin operations in the early 2030s. Before Tengah Garden Residences, the private housing supply in Tengah included Executive Condominiums. Three EC projects have been launched and sold in the town to date. Copen Grand, created by City Developments and MCL Land, was the first EC to launch in Tengah. This project signifies a significant expansion of housing options in Tengah, enhancing its appeal as a vibrant and well-connected township. The combination of well-designed homes, diverse facilities, easy access to transport, and close proximity to educational facilities, make Tengah an appealing location for homebuyers. The inclusion of commercial and retail options within the Tengah Garden Residences will also add to the convenience of everyday living





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This new Tengah condo will launch from $980,000 - the first private condo in Forest TownTengah Garden Residences, the first condominium to launch in Singapore's developing Tengah New Town, will be open for public previews this Saturday (April 11). Located along Tengah Garden Avenue in District 24, the 863-unit development comprises a mix of one- to four-bedroom units of 485 to 1,260 sq ft.

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