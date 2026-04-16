Tengah's BTO Residents to Benefit from Expanded Centralised Cooling Systems

Approximately 10,000 more households in Tengah's upcoming Build-to-Order projects will have access to energy-efficient centralised cooling systems following a 20-year contract awarded by HDB to Keppel. The systems, located in Brickland, Park, and Forest Hill districts, are estimated to be 30% more energy-efficient than conventional air conditioners.

Tengah's burgeoning landscape is set to embrace a more sustainable and energy-efficient approach to cooling with an expanded rollout of centralized cooling systems. Approximately 10,000 additional households in Build-to-Order (BTO) developments within the Tengah district will soon have the option to benefit from these advanced systems.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB), a key player in Singapore's public housing, has formally awarded a significant 20-year contract to Keppel, a diversified conglomerate. This comprehensive contract mandates Keppel with the responsibility for the end-to-end management of these cooling systems, encompassing their design, installation, and ongoing operation across nine upcoming BTO projects. These new developments are strategically located within three key districts of Tengah: Brickland, Park, and Forest Hill, signaling a concentrated effort to integrate this technology into the fabric of the new town. The strategic decision to expand centralized cooling in Tengah is underpinned by compelling environmental and economic advantages. Both HDB and Keppel have highlighted that these systems offer a substantial improvement in energy efficiency, boasting an estimated 30% greater efficiency compared to conventional, individual air-conditioning units typically found in households. The underlying principle of this enhanced efficiency lies in the system's reliance on chilled water. Instead of each unit housing its own compressor and requiring individual power consumption, these centralized systems deliver cooled water, piped directly from large-scale, centralized chillers. This approach significantly reduces the overall energy footprint associated with cooling, as the chillers are designed for optimal performance and can be managed more effectively for energy conservation. Furthermore, this method often leads to a reduction in the amount of refrigerant needed, contributing to a more environmentally friendly solution. The implementation in Tengah is part of a broader vision for Singapore to become a more sustainable city, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting green building technologies. Beyond the immediate environmental benefits, the adoption of centralized cooling in BTO projects signifies a forward-thinking approach to urban development and resident well-being. By opting for centralized systems, residents can anticipate potentially lower utility bills due to the increased energy efficiency. Moreover, these systems are often quieter as the bulk of the machinery is located remotely, contributing to a more peaceful living environment. The long-term contract with Keppel also ensures a consistent and reliable service, with maintenance and operational aspects managed professionally. This proactive integration of sustainable infrastructure at the planning and construction stages of new housing developments sets a precedent for future urban projects. It reflects a commitment to not only providing affordable housing but also to ensuring that these homes are equipped with modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible amenities, aligning with Singapore's long-term sustainability goals and its commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens. The expansion into these three specific districts of Tengah underscores a deliberate strategy to weave this advanced cooling technology into the very identity of the new town, promoting a greener and more comfortable living experience for a significant portion of its future residents. The sustained 20-year commitment from HDB to Keppel demonstrates a long-term vision for the integration and continuous improvement of such essential services within public housing estates, fostering a reliable and evolving infrastructure for generations to come. This initiative is a tangible step towards creating smarter and more sustainable communities, demonstrating how innovation can be seamlessly integrated into the provision of essential public services





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Centralised Cooling Tengah BTO Energy Efficiency Housing Development Board (HDB) Keppel

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