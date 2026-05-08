Tennessee Legislature Passes Redistricting Plan Favoring Republicans, Democrats File Lawsuit

The Tennessee Legislature passed a new U.S. congressional map that will favor Republicans in all nine of the state's districts ahead of this year's midterm election. Democrats are expected to file a lawsuit over the new map, arguing that Republicans are trying to change the rules too close to the election and that the changes were made based on racial demographics.

Tennessee Sen. Charlane Oliver, a Nashville Democrat, unfurled a large sign reading"No Jim Crow 2.0, Stop the TN Steal" while standing on her desk during debate Thursday on a GOP-led redistricting plan to slice majority Black Memphis into three districts.

The Tennessee Legislature passed a new U.S. congressional map favoring Republicans in all nine districts by splitting majority Black Memphis into three seats. Democrats are expected to file a lawsuit over the new map, arguing that Republicans are trying to change the rules too close to the election and that the changes were made based on racial demographics.

State lawmakers repealed a law preventing mid-cycle redistricting, allowing Republicans to draw a new map that could ensure Tennessee sends no Democrats to Congress next year





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Tennessee Redistricting GOP-Led Democrats Republicans Jim Crow TN Steal Majority Black Memphis U.S. House District State Lawmakers Mid-Cycle Redistricting Texas Partisan Advantage Tennessee Equity Alliance Cameron Sexton Politics Population

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